KLM airlines ticket refund policy
What is KLM airlines ticket refund policy?
When the user will request a refund, all flights booking will get cancel.It will take up to complete two weeks to handle the refund request. Refund could be made in the same currency or by using the same payment method which has been used to purchase the ticket. There is need to notice that booking fee and credit card surcharge are non-refundable.
Individual may request a refund by using online mode following by selection of 'Request a refund' button or by using social media that is free of charge. Individual may call upon KLM reservations phone number,for such conditions ,user will be charged with refund fee.If you purchased the ticket from a travel agent, user must contact the travel agents
