Adam Castle Joins Copeland & Co. As Newest Realtor Associate
Copeland & Co. Real Estate in West Palm Beach is announcing their latest hire in Adam Castle, as a Realtor Associate.
Copeland & Co. Real Estate is passionate about finding great talent among real estate agents wherever it may exist. The rigorous training the company provides made choosing Copeland & Co. easy, Adam says.
"I've worked for other Brokers in the past, who just weren't supportive at all. Copeland & Co. trains you from day one, from the ground up. The office is an awesome atmosphere, and I can't wait to get to work for our clients", said Adam on his joining the real estate brokerage.
Tracie Copeland, Broker-Owner of Copeland & Co. Real Estate, says she looks for agents who are hungry for an opportunity to stand out among the 15,000 or so licensed real estate agents in Palm Beach County.
"When I'm interviewing agents to join our company, what I'm looking for first and foremost is organizational fit. Can this person adhere and adapt to our team? And are they motivated to be the best version of themselves? Being a great sales person is one of the last things I care about, because if you're an authentic and motivated individual, earning client's trust comes easy", Tracie says of what she is looking for in a newly licensed Realtor.
Adam Castle grew up in Loxahatchee, Florida, but has lived in Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Adam will be focued on serivng the company's residential rental clients throughout the county.
To learn more about Adam, read his full professional biography. If you're buying or selling real estate in Palm Beach County, contact the company for a free consultation at 561-500-LIST (5478), or visit the Copeland & Co. website.
