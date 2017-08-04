News By Tag
Sun City Motors Offers Sizzling Summer Deals on Selected 2017 Audi and Range Rover Models
Sun City Motors offers the most sizzling summer deal this season with reduced prices on its selected Audi and Range Rover models.
The reputable dealership is offering the best deals on 2017 Audi S3 and Range Rover HSE, HST, SE and SC. Prices for these models start from AED 159,000, making them the most attractive cars to own this season.
Apart from the reduced prices, Sun City also offers complementary services to make their customers' car purchase convenient and stress-free. These include warranty, flexible finance options and aftersales service.
The promotion runs throughout the whole month of August, and those who have been dreaming to own the latest model of Audi or Range Rover are advised to take advantage of this offer while it lasts.
###
Sun City Motors enjoys huge popularity in Dubai due to the wide variety of luxury cars it has in store and its excellent customer service. To take advantage of its Sizzling Summer Deals promo, call 04 321 8655 or visit us at http://suncitymotors.net/
