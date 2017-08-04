Book New Year, Diwali and Eid packages with Best Desert Safari

Desert Safari

-- Best Desert Safari, one of the premier travel operators for Dubai under the flagship brand of Rayna Tours and travels announces the opening of advance booking of New Year, Diwali and Eid occasions for Dubai."Dubai is a destination that is visited by tourists from all over the world, all year round. Occasions such as Eid, Diwali and New Year hold special importance for Dubai as an entertainment destination as thousands of tourists visit the emirate for fun, excitement, partying, and relaxation. We are helping the tourists to make their plans beforehand and book their favorite places of entertainment before the slots get full", said a Best Desert Safari's spokesperson. Also, there will be early bird discounts that can be availed by our guests who prefer to book in advance, he added.With the advance booking of New Year, Diwali and Eid packages, Best Desert Safari aims at ensuring best hospitality for the guests with prior arrangements and booking of sweet spots and entertainment arenas well in time. With thousands of tourists already gearing up to visit Dubai in the New year, this will be a great help for the ones who don't prefer last minute scheduling.Best Desert Safari is a flagship brand of Rayna tours and have been instrumental in giving guests an opportunity to enjoy the best of Dubai through its exciting activities. From adventurous activities such as desert safari to exploring the cultural façade of the emirate, Best Desert Safari wing of Rayna tours has been instrumental in bringing the tourists closer to the culture, history, and entertainment offerings of Dubai.About Rayna Tours and TravelsRayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.