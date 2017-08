PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors- Rising with existing marketed and drugs

Contact

Programmed Death 1 (PD-1) is an immune inhibitory receptor expressed on several immune cells, particularly cytotoxic T cells. Therapeutics that blocks this interaction has demonstrated promising clinical activity in several tumor types. PD-L1 not only provides the immune escape for tumor cells but also stimulate apoptosis switch on activated T cells. According to report currently there are about five marketed drugs in this arena and more than 50 products are in the pipeline in various development stages. Products that are in the phase III of development and about to enter the market are – (Novartis), (Regeneron), (Incyte). Drugs that are used for this therapy have different molecular types like proteins, fusion proteins, antibody, monoclonal antibody, small molecule, siRNA etc, depending on their derived sources. Also, the route of administration can be subcutaneous, intravenous or oral. As per the details provided in the report by DelveInsight, companies are working on different technologies for developing drugs in the respective domain, example of such technologies are Tikcro Technologies, Avacta Life Sciences, Merus, Xencor etc. Currently, maximum products are in pre clinical phase showing the increased interest of companies in the given arena.