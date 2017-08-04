 
News By Tag
* Tikcro Technologies
* PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors
* Programmed Death 1
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dwarka
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors- Rising with existing marketed and drugs

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tikcro Technologies
* PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors
* Programmed Death 1

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Dwarka - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Reports

DWARKA, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Programmed Death 1 (PD-1) and Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1) is the most talked about immuno-oncology target. Programmed Death 1 (PD-1) is an immune inhibitory receptor expressed on several immune cells, particularly cytotoxic T cells. Therapeutics that blocks this interaction has demonstrated promising clinical activity in several tumor types. PD-L1 not only provides the immune escape for tumor cells but also stimulate apoptosis switch on activated T cells.

According to DelveInsight's report "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape, Pipeline and Market Analysis, 2017", currently there are about five marketed drugs in this arena and more than 50 products are in the pipeline in various development stages. Products that are in the phase III of development and about to enter the market are – PDR001 (Novartis), REGN2810 (Regeneron), SHR1210 (Incyte). Drugs that are used for this therapy have different molecular types like proteins, fusion proteins, antibody, monoclonal antibody, small molecule, siRNA etc, depending on their derived sources. Also, the route of administration can be subcutaneous, intravenous or oral.

As per the details provided in the report by DelveInsight, companies are working on different technologies for developing drugs in the respective domain, example of such technologies are 3D antigen design technology (Tikcro Technologies), Affimer Technology (Avacta Life Sciences), Avidocin Technology (Merus), Bispecific Fc Domains Technology (Xencor) etc. Currently, maximum products are in pre clinical phase showing the increased interest of companies in the given arena.

DelveInsight's latest report has covered the complete PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors domain. Complete insight about all the marketed drugs and pipeline products along with the different technologies being used by the companies in the PD-1 and PD-L1 arena is provided. Information about the future products that are about to enter the market and can change the present market scenario, drug profiling of the current marketed products and dormant product information is also covered.

Also, the complete coverage of ASCO 2017 including the latest addition in the market, existing drug achievements and clinical trial results of different drugs is a fringe benefit for the companies and institutes working for the advancement of the respective technology.

Reasons to buy:

·         The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors.

·         The report provides information about the pipeline products and drug profiling of the marketed drugs, MOA, dormant products.

·         The report covers the latest technologies that are being used by different companies.

·         Pipeline product coverage based on various stages of development ranging from discovery stage till late stage products.

·         Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development and molecule type.

For details please visit : http://bit.ly/2wL3uLz

Contact
Shruti Thakur
***@delveinsight.com
End
Source:
Email:***@delveinsight.com
Posted By:***@delveinsight.com Email Verified
Tags:Tikcro Technologies, PD1 and PDL1 inhibitors, Programmed Death 1
Industry:Health
Location:Dwarka - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DelveInsight News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share