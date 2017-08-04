The Giant iTab Company expands into Asian markets after successful Mobile World Congress Shanghai

End

-- The Giant iTab Company is currently in discussions to sign contracts with five new partners, following Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. The new partners will cover territories in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, and will be licenced for Giant iTab's rental model, targeting customers in the Meetings and Events sectors. The Giant iTab was recently seen on British TV screens during BBC's The One Show http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08x00yd/the-one-show-13072017, and has been used to demonstrate the new tennis app Aceify launched by the Chelsea Harbour Club during Wimbledon.MD of the Giant iTab Company, Mark Jones stated: "Mobile World Congress Shanghai has been an extremely successful show for us and has provided a great platform from which we've been able to expand our operations into Asian markets. We've been delighted with the interest and enthusiasm we have seen for the product."There are two distinct elements to our business, one is the rental side which is now well established in the US and UK markets where we have a network of partners. The other side of the business is selling the Giant iTabs to a growing range of sectors that recognise the need for a practical and attractive way to engage customers," Mark Jones continued.The Giant iTab is a complete giant interactive tablet and smartphone solution designed for companies with a requirement for event showcasing, digital engagement and displaying e‑commerce applications. The Giant iTab is currently used by many retailers and corporate organisations to enhance customer, staff and visitor experience. It is also used by app developers and technology companies who find its large format display, that works in exactly the same way as an iPhone or Android phone, is perfect for demonstrations, small meetings and sales presentations.The Giant iTab Company, formed in 2009, has already installed units in many countries, including the Nespresso store in Moscow, the Etihad Airways 1Class Lounge in Abu Dhabi, VW dealerships in Holland, Dow Jones offices in Spain, PWC offices in Zurich, Binder events in Frankfurt plus Event Planet studios in Melbourne and has provided their solution for events and exhibitions in over 50 countries across Europe, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, Canada and the Americas.As well as looking to expand its customer base across Asia and Australasia through AV rental partners, The Giant iTab Company is also looking to engage new partners in Europe and the Middle East. If interested get in touch.The Giant iTab Company will be at GITEX Technology Week, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 – 12 October, 2017.Bringing together smart phone, tablet and multi-channel marketing into one complete digital showcasing solution theis a touchscreen tablet and smartphone solution designed to take advantage of today's rapidly growing world of event showcasing, digital engagement and e-commerce.Giant iTabs are available for hire with full service and support, and can be delivered to events anywhere around the world. Giant iTabs are also available for sale, with a complete 3-year fully managed digital solution package, including installation, warranty and remote software management to ensure all units are working perfectly at all times.For more information please visit: www.giantitab.comMark JonesManaging DirectorGiant iTab+44 (0) 20 3542 1645Andreina WestPR Artistry+44 (0) 1491 845553