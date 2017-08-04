Networked Energy Services Announces Fourth Generation Smart Meter

Fourth Generation Smart Meter combines traditional smart metering with distributed computing for low voltage grid awareness

-- UAE, August 10, 2017 - Networked Energy Services Corporation (NES), a global smart grid market leader with the industry's leading Patagonia Energy Applications Platform (EAP ™), announced today its next generation polyphase smart meter is now available for customers. The new Polyphase Smart Meter, MTR3000, is the second model available from the Generation 4 product family, which exceeds utility's smart meter requirements, as well as, provides distribution grid sensing capabilities.The MTR 3000 is fully interoperable with NES smart metering solution and communications systems already deployed, and contains additional capabilities and benefits including:• Multi-core processing to enable edge computing and support distributed grid analytics of the Patagonia Energy Applications PlatformTM• Multiple communication options for utility consumer engagement and demand response programs beyond the meter• Data collection and communication capability for heat, gas, and water metering devices• Tamper resistant security chip for device security• Apparent energy and power measurements supporting grid asset utilization and life analysis• Magnetic tamper alarming and DC magnetic immunity for increased revenue protectionNES has already received several industry certifications and several of the world's largest and most innovative energy suppliers have deployments plans for the new product in 2017."This new generation of smart meter not only provides the capability to provide the most comprehensive smart meter feature set but also extends the Patagonia Energy Applications Platform to the edge of the low voltage distribution grid", said Kip Gering, Vice President of Product Management at NES. "The additional sensing, distribution grid awareness, and coordinated computing across the solution now allow customers to better manage distributed generation, identify non-technical losses, and extend the life of grid assets of their low voltage network."