August 2017





MUMBAI, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Decimal Point Analytics has released the weekly digest on 9th August titled 'India's coming fiscal contraction – effect on Growth and Inflation'

In this week's edition, Decimal point has estimated the fiscal deficit for the April to June 2017 quarter to be at approximately 10.75% of the GDP. This has been the result of planned increase in capital expenditure during this quarter. But to maintain the pre announced deficit target of 3.20% for FY18, government may have to severely reduce the central government expenditure.

Read the complete article here

http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/weeklydigest/09August2017/index.html

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.

Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.

Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.

