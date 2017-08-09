News By Tag
Decimal Point Analytics has released the weekly digest on 9th August
Weekly Digest - India's coming fiscal contraction – effect on Growth and Inflation
In this week's edition, Decimal point has estimated the fiscal deficit for the April to June 2017 quarter to be at approximately 10.75% of the GDP. This has been the result of planned increase in capital expenditure during this quarter. But to maintain the pre announced deficit target of 3.20% for FY18, government may have to severely reduce the central government expenditure.
Read the complete article here
http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
+91-22-3001 5200
rachel.fernandes@
