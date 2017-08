Weekly Digest - India's coming fiscal contraction – effect on Growth and Inflation

Decimal Point Analytics has released the weekly digest on 9th August titled "India's coming fiscal contraction – effect on Growth and Inflation". In this week's edition, Decimal point has estimated the fiscal deficit for the April to June 2017 quarter to be at approximately 10.75% of the GDP. This has been the result of planned increase in capital expenditure during this quarter. But to maintain the pre announced deficit target of 3.20% for FY18, government may have to severely reduce the central government expenditure.