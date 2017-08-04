HDFC and Talview Awarded Best HR System Project for 2017

HDFC Bank and its technology partner Talview received the award for Best HR System Project. The Asian Banker Technology Innovation Awards, Singapore.

--andreceived the award forfor 2017 in The Asian Banker Technology Innovation Awards 2017. The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the prestigious Asian Banker Summit 2017, the foremost annual meeting for decision makers in the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific region, held at the MAX Atria@Singapore EXPO, Singapore.HDFC bank launched Talview's video interview platform to conduct interviews anytime, anywhere. It is a video-based assessment and its digital interviewing software helps the bank to screen and select talent.The new system uses technology in analytics and audio and video interaction capability for recruitment of talent. It provides a comprehensive comparison tool using multiple aspects for decision-making. It analyses a candidate's resume content based on what the hiring manager wants. It collects additional information through online assessments, video interviews, and digital footprint with minimum intervention;and also gives an understanding of body language & communication skills of the candidate.The new system provides a platform for HDFC to screen candidates effectively bringing in substantial savings in terms of time & efforts related to face-to-face or telephonic interviews. With the use of new technology the time-to-hire decreased by 80% and resource time saved by 60%. It also detects fraudulent practices by candidates, hence improving the quality of hiring managers.HDFC Bank and Tal view awarded Best HR System Project for 2017 in The Asian Banker Technology Innovation Awards 2017• HDFC Bank launched an innovative video interview platform to conduct interviews anytime, anywhere• The bank is able to capture and analyse all the data associated with the hiring process effectively.• The time-to-hire dropped by 80% and resource time saved by 60% bringing in notable efficiencies.The Asian Banker is the region's most authoritative provider of strategic business intelligence to the financial services community. The Singapore-based company has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Manila, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Dubai, as well as representatives in London, New York, and San Francisco. It has a business model that revolves around three core business lines: publications, research services, and forums.