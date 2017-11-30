News By Tag
These 2 Lean Season Promos from Bohol Beach Club are What You Need Right Now
Bohol Beach Club rolls out two budget-saving promos that are perfect for long weekends and holidays. These website-exclusive deals are up for grabs for travelers planning a beach getaway in Panglao Island from August to December.
Here are the details of the promos:
1. LEAN SEASON PROMO
Validity: Up to November 30, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Free unlimited Wi-Fi access
- Complimentary 20-minute glass-bottom boat tour
2. SUITE DEAL PACKAGE
Validity: Until December 20, 2017
Condition: Stay for 3 days and 2 nights
Inclusions:
- Free buffet breakfast
- A choice of lunch or dinner
- Afternoon tea time for 2 days
- Round-trip land transfers
- One hour couple's massagesnorkeling gears (one day only)
- 20-minute glass-bottom boat tour
- 30-minute mountain bike ride
- Free unlimited Wi-Fi access
Promo details may change without prior notice but reservations made before the changes were implemented will still be honored.
To get these promos, guests only have to book directly on the hotel's website, http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/
In addition to the laid-back atmosphere, all rooms at this newly renovated beach resort in Panglao Island have plush beds, flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi Internet access, and verandas overlooking the beach. The resort also boasts facilities for water sports, as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, business center, and a courtyard for events. Its address is about 17 km from Tagbilaran Airport.
Know more about the accommodation's exciting offerings by visiting the website of this Panglao Island beach resort.
Bohol Beach Club
Brgy. Bolod, Island of Panglao
Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Number: +63-38-5029222
