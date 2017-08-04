News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas Declares an Art Exhibition called 'Rejoice the Bliss That Freedom Bestows'
Indian Art Ideas, one of the leading and most celebrated online art galleries of the country, chooses a theme and displays the marvels of their artists by means of a monthly exhibition.
India has witnessed the harsh realities of the world and still stands proudly protecting its people and heritage. On the occasion of the 71st Independence Day of the country, Indian Art Ideas attempts to display the brilliance of its artists by means of a language which surpasses all semantic barriers: art. This monthly exhibition calls out to the feeling of patriotism which rests in the hearts of each Indian. Undoubtedly, art helps us connect with our deepest most feelings and enables an individual in understanding what the words fail to express.
"When it comes to the country, each citizen is a patriot and respects the nation by all means. Under no circumstance can we return what our country has been giving us since our birth. However, this monthly exhibition is a very small attempt from our end to pay respect to our martyrs whose sacrifices have paved way for the dawn of independence,"
The monthly exhibition showcases 23 captivating paintings which are a token of respect for the feeling of patriotism which is deeply rooted in our hearts. Some of the most amazing pieces which are a part of this exhibition include 'Echoes of the Past', 'Destitute Mother' and 'Father Land'. The exhibition is live on the website of Indian Art Ideas from August 1, 2017 to August 31, 2017. For more details, please visit: https://www.indianartideas.in/
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork.
Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
