August 2017
Mobile Tower Radiation Shielding Solutions | Tower500

We at Tower 500 are the leading source of electromagnetic radiation information, solutions, and products for your home or workplace. EMF examining & safety.
 
 
Mobile-Tower-radiation-protection
Mobile-Tower-radiation-protection
 
GURGAON, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- We are connoisseurs having expertise in the domain of Electromagnetic Radiation Measurement and Shielding Solutions. Radiations from Mobile Towers, Cell Phones, and other Electrical equipment can pose serious damages to our health, and we aim to minimize the ill effects of radiation and offer you and your family with a 'radiation-free environment'.

IDEA

As per the concluding results of BioInitiative Report - 2012, EMR is harmful to humans and can result in severe health hazards. With this fact in consideration we came up with the idea of creating a radiation-free space, and hence, crafted products that can minimize radiation level by 95 - 99%.

RESEARCH;

Earlier it was assumed that EMR could not ionize radioactive molecules, like UV rays, X-rays, and nuclear rays. However, studies and intensive researches proof that EMR is harmful to humans and can cause interference troubles for sensitive electronics and computer system. While low EMR can cause depression, sleep disorders, headaches, high EMR can lead even to cancer, abortion and heart tremors.

FOUNDATION;

Our research suggested that the pineal gland can sense the daily alterations of the earth's magnetic field, and hence, use it to regulate our sleep and wake-up cycle. We, therefore, founded a team of like-minded experts from leading telecommunication industry to generate awareness and protect you and your family from harmful tower radiations. Our innovative solutions are designed to serve the specific needs of your homes, offices and other premises.

VISION:

We bring to you innovative and qualitative solutions to safeguard you from the harmful mobile tower radiations. Tower 500 can be your reliable partner for radiation measurement, radiation shielding solutions, and products, radiation audit, installation and support.

For more info visit us at http://tower500.com

Media Contact
Vikram Swami
8696915912
info@tower500.com
Email:***@tower500.com Email Verified
