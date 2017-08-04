News By Tag
Introducing EMJ Neurology 5.1!
The Congress Review segment includes well-rounded abstract reviews, summarised by the presenters themselves. Topics covered in this section include the longitudinal assessment of cognitive function and quality of life in long surviving glioblastoma patients, as well as an observational analysis of adverse effects of deep brain stimulation in cluster headache.
The interview section follows, offering an opportunity to understand the beliefs of some of the leading neurologists who comprise the EMJ Neurology Editorial Board. Subjects covered in the interviews include their personal reasons for pursuing neurological specialisms, what challenges they have faced during their careers, and what they hope will be achieved over the next decade of neurological progression. These interviews are well worth a read for any current or aspiring neurologists.
The Editor's Pick for EMJ Neurology 5.1 is entitled: 'Emerging Treatment Options in Migraine' and was authored by Karsan et al. This article provides an insightful discussion on several emerging, targeted neuromodulatory migraine treatments. Treatment strategies such as the use of agents targeted against calcitonin gene-related peptide and its receptor for use in both acute and preventive management of migraine, the effectiveness of targeting the serotonin 5-HT1F receptor, and non-invasive neuromodulatory options, are examined in detail. Complementing this paper, Genizi et al. summarise both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options for primary headache within the paediatric population. The need to consider factors such as a patient's age, family structure, culture and beliefs, and headache diagnosis, since these all influence treatment modality and success, is explained. An additional paper contained in this eJournal comes courtesy of Okokhere et al. which discusses the major viral haemorrhagic fever viruses and the varying degrees and spectrums of central nervous system involvement, emphasising the challenges resource-limited settings have on the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of these patients. Available now: http://viewer.zmags.com/
