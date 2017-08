Introducing EMJ Neurology 5.1!

Spread the Word

-- Welcome to this year'seJournal. This edition is packed full of the latest news from the world of neurology, including insightful interviews fromprestigious Editorial Board, abstract reviews, and high-quality peer-reviewed articles. Also included is a complete review of the ever-stimulating European Academy of Neurology (EAN) congress, this year held in the innovative city of Amsterdam, Netherlands.The Congress Review segment includes well-rounded abstract reviews, summarised by the presenters themselves. Topics covered in this section include the longitudinal assessment of cognitive function and quality of life in long surviving glioblastoma patients, as well as an observational analysis of adverse effects of deep brain stimulation in cluster headache.The interview section follows, offering an opportunity to understand the beliefs of some of the leading neurologists who comprise theEditorial Board. Subjects covered in the interviews include their personal reasons for pursuing neurological specialisms, what challenges they have faced during their careers, and what they hope will be achieved over the next decade of neurological progression. These interviews are well worth a read for any current or aspiring neurologists.The Editor's Pick foris entitled: 'Emerging Treatment Options in Migraine' and was authored by Karsan et al. This article provides an insightful discussion on several emerging, targeted neuromodulatory migraine treatments. Treatment strategies such as the use of agents targeted against calcitonin gene-related peptide and its receptor for use in both acute and preventive management of migraine, the effectiveness of targeting the serotonin 5-HTreceptor, and non-invasive neuromodulatory options, are examined in detail. Complementing this paper, Genizi et al. summarise both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options for primary headache within the paediatric population. The need to consider factors such as a patient's age, family structure, culture and beliefs, and headache diagnosis, since these all influence treatment modality and success, is explained. An additional paper contained in this eJournal comes courtesy of Okokhere et al. which discusses the major viral haemorrhagic fever viruses and the varying degrees and spectrums of central nervous system involvement, emphasising the challenges resource-limited settings have on the evaluation, diagnosis, and management of these patients. Available now: http://viewer.zmags.com/ publication/ 772ac86c Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ, shared her enthusiasm for this publication:encapsulates the very best of this year's neurological research from around the world. Here at EMJ, we are all very proud and excited to see the publication ofand hope that the innovative content will inspire great debate throughout the medical community."-END-The European Medical Journal ( http://emjreviews.com/ ) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.