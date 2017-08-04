News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pre-RMO Workshop at Indraprastha International School Dwarka
Mr. Girdhar Ayyar, a renowned mathematician was invited by the Gurugram welfare society to discuss the mathematical skills required to crack the RMO and INMO. He shared his experience with students and said that "there is no well defined syllabus, but primarily questions are asked from Number Theory, algebra, geometry and combinatorics."
Furthermore, Mr. U.P Singh (Secretary of the Gurugram Welfare Society) graced the occasion and encouraged students to participate in the RMOs and gave support to the willing students through www.ntsescholars.com which will be providing assignments and question banks to the students free of cost. Mr. Pawan Yadav, a renowned mathematics faculty also discussed some problems from algebra which required out of the box thinking and told students that preparing for RMO will give ease to the students in competitive exams such as IIT.
Finally, Mr. U.P Singh thanked all students, parents, the management of the school and its teachers along with the guest faculty members of the society for the successful workshop.
Contact
Sukirti Gupta
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse