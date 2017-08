Pre-RMO Workshop at Indraprastha International School Dwarka

Gurugram welfare society conducted a workshop

-- New Delhi Dwarka- The Gurugram welfare society conducted a workshop on the Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO) at the Indraprastha International School on Sunday in association with NTSE SCHOLARS.com. Hundreds of students from the top schools in south and west Delhi participated and felt passionate about learning higher level mathematical skills and finally competing with each other in the Olympiads in the future.Mr. Girdhar Ayyar, a renowned mathematician was invited by the Gurugram welfare society to discuss the mathematical skills required to crack the RMO and INMO. He shared his experience with students and said that "there is no well defined syllabus, but primarily questions are asked from Number Theory, algebra, geometry and combinatorics."While giving illustrations, he stressed the fact that a student should read and study beyond the school syllabus, and see the problems given to them with different angles rather than a singular method taught to them.Furthermore, Mr. U.P Singh (Secretary of the Gurugram Welfare Society) graced the occasion and encouraged students to participate in the RMOs and gave support to the willing students through www.ntsescholars.com which will be providing assignments and question banks to the students free of cost. Mr. Pawan Yadav, a renowned mathematics faculty also discussed some problems from algebra which required out of the box thinking and told students that preparing for RMO will give ease to the students in competitive exams such as IIT.Finally, Mr. U.P Singh thanked all students, parents, the management of the school and its teachers along with the guest faculty members of the society for the successful workshop.