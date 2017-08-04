Failure of Kidney Can Be Treated With The Help of Kidney Transplant

Brain sends and receives signals from the other parts, heart plays the part of pumping blood, liver filters the blood and lungs are responsible for air supply to the blood.

-- There are five most important organs present in our body that are very crucial for the survival of a human being. These are: brain, heart, kidney, liver and lungs, in alphabetical order. Brain sends and receives signals from the other parts, heart plays the part of pumping blood, liver filters the blood and lungs are responsible for air supply to the blood. You cannot imagine living without any of these organs and that is the logical way too. It's impossible to survive without air supply even for few minutes and same can said for blood too.Then there is kidney which is another vital organ of the body. The main function of kidney is to produce urine by filtering the blood. This urine formation is an important step for the proper functioning of the body. Urine when formed with the help of kidney is excreted from the body with the help of urinary bladder. We have two kidneys in our body on the either side of the body. Length of each of them is around 4.2 inches. Normally, humans are born with two kidneys but in some cases known as renal agenesis, it is possible that a person is born only with the help of one kidney. A person can also lead a normal and healthy life with only one kidney. This is the reason why some people may not even know that they are missing a kidney and it is only identified when they go for some kind of tests.For a healthy life, it is very important for a kidney to work efficiently. Proper care should be taken of the kidneys. Passage of urine should be in regular interval which means that water consumption should be there in high quantity. Otherwise there will be stress put on the kidney and it will suffer some kind of damage. Kidney issues can also arise if there are some common problems like high/low blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, intake of less protein etc. It's vital that all of them should be kept in check.In some cases, problems of kidneys can be solved in an easy way. Most commonly, if kidney does not work properly, dialysis is given. An artificial machine is attached to the body and it does the work of kidneys. But it is only able to do around 10 percent of that work. That option is only for the survival of our body. There is a more permanent and effective technique and it goes by the name of kidney transplant.A kidney transplant is the procedure where kidney from a healthy donor is taken and transplanted in to the body of the patient. It's a voluntary decision and the donor should be in healthy and fit condition.s urology kidney transplan in Delhi is a world class facility for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney transplant where you will be aided with the best technology and helpful support staff.