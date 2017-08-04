Systweak's Anti-Malware app hits 10K download mark

Users recognize it as one of the finest anti-malware apps in recent times.

-- Systweak's Anti-Malware app has reached 10K downloads within 3 months of its launch on Android.The app provides real time protection and tracks down and destroys any existing malware hiding in Android devices. With Systweak Anti-Malware, it is possible to detect and block latest known and unknown malware threats. The app may be similar to many other anti-malware apps out there but it includes other distinguishing features like listing applications on your phone that can cost you money which makes it stand apart.In words of Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software, "Systweak Anti-Malware is a fast and next generation security app that ensures your device is safe from malware threats. The 10,000 download mark is just the beginning, there is a long way to go. Users will be able to secure their devices in the most optimal way; security is of utmost importance and cannot be compromised.""Systweak Anti-Malware is an essential security app with real time protection and latest database updates. It protects Android devices from all vulnerabilities and attacks with its advanced tools and latest features," added Mr. Yuvraj Gautam, Product Manager.Systweak Anti-Malware is compatible with all Android devices and can be downloaded from the Play Store.Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps since last 18 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.