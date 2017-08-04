 
Technological Advances Likely to Drive Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

"The technological advances in the POC field are likely to propel its global market ", says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The development of new Point-of-Care testing devices continues at a rapid pace. Novel products have improved specimen collection techniques, microprocessor-based analyzers, and are based on novel assay formats. Moreover, the global point of care devices industry rides on a wave of technological advancements for improved size and non-invasive biochemical detection.

New technologies, such as microprocessor-based analyzers and disposable test cartridges containing biosensor-laden silicon tests, have made POCT devices small and portable with minimally invasive techniques. Biosensor based tests offer advantages such as the reduced cost of care with an improved turnaround time. These devices can be used by non-specialists to detect and diagnose diseases, and can enable the selection of optimal therapies through patient screening. Furthermore, new laser-based skin perforators permit the collection of just a few microliters of interstitial fluid for testing glucose levels with infrared sensors to measure glucose and other analytes.

According to "Global Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, Drug-of-Abuse Tests, etc.), Outlook 2022" report, recent advances in emerging technologies like cellphone (CP)-based technologies, Paper-Based Assays (PBAs), and Lab-On-a-Chip (LOC) platforms are driving the way for next-generation Point of Care testing. Moreover, small-molecule metabolites, proteins, cardiac biomarkers, and cells are the advances in novel assay formats, which will drive the market for Point of Care testing devices.

Also, Smartphone "appcessories," devices that connect with a smartphone, are increasing the functionality of POCT's. This includes devices like BHR's CUBE Point of Care Analyser that performs POCT CRP analysis as well as 9 other tests in less than five minutes, followed by Propeller Health's 'smart' inhalers that connects to asthma sufferers smartphones to log their geolocation, which makes a doctor feasible to monitor the air quality of certain locations or times trigger attacks.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM878.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
