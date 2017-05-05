 
News By Tag
* Offshore Wind Energy Farms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Offshore Wind Energy Farms Devices Market Analysis & Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2017

Offshore Wind Energy Farms Market (By Component– Turbines, Support Structure, Electrical Infrastructure and Assembly, Transportation and Installation) - Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 - 2025
 
 
credence research1
credence research1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Offshore Wind Energy Farms

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "Offshore Wind Energy Farms Market (http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/offshore-wind-energy-farms-market) (By Component– Turbines, Support Structure, Electrical Infrastructure and Assembly, Transportation and Installation) - Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 - 2025", the global offshore wind energy farms market is expected to significant growth on account of penetration in Asian countries including China, Japan, South Korea and India, among others.

The complete report is available at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/offshore-wind-energy-farms-market

Market Insights

Global offshore wind energy farms market is expected to witness strong growth on account of ongoing investments towards offshore wind energy in the European region. Europe houses almost 90% of the overall offshore wind energy generation capacity in the world. Leading adopters of offshore wind energy in the region include UK, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands and Sweden, among others. These markets are expected to experience continued demand for various wind energy components such as turbines, support structures and transmission cabling. Moreover, the region offers immense growth opportunities for various services associated with offshore wind energy such as consulting and project development. Some of the other key growth markets in the overall offshore wind energy farm market include China, Japan, South Korea and India, among others. With increasing penetration of offshore energy in various economies, the overall offshore wind energy farms market is poised to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Competitive Insights:

The global offshore wind energy farms market is fairly consolidated with few of the leading providers of various components such as turbines, transmission cabling and other consulting and management service providers. Some of the leading providers involved in the offshore wind energy industry included Siemens Wind Power GmbH & Co.KG, DONG Energy A/S, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, GE Renewable Energy, ADWEN Offshore, S.L., Senvion S.A., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Limited, Nordex SE and Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. With growing demand and increasing market penetration, the competition in the overall offshore wind energy market is expected to remain moderate providing ample growth opportunities for majority of the providers.

Key Trends:

·         Europe holds the largest share in the overall offshore wind energy farms market with Asia Pacific to register the highest growth during the forecast period

·         Around 3,000 MW of capacity installed in 2015 itself

·         Average capacity of wind turbines installed during 2016 was about 5 MW

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58448

Blogs: http://techtopworld.com/2017/05/05/offshore-wind-energy-f...

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com
End
Source:Credence Research
Email:***@credenceresearch.com
Phone:18003618290
Tags:Offshore Wind Energy Farms
Industry:Business
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brisk Insights News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share