Early Release Pixel Starships on Android
The public beta will be open to the first 9,000 testers who join up, and will allow these players to provide feedback before the game's full release later this year.
The world's first 8-bit space strategy MMORPG, Pixel Starships hands total control to the user. As captain of their own starship, players can command crew, construction, training, research, exploration, and micro-manage all aspects of combat. Unlocked at level 3, Pixel Starships uniquely features programmable AI commands and a realistic market economy simulation. For a fully immersive space strategy experience, players can join Alliances and Global Chat to make friends, or duel other players in real-time. To celebrate the launch on Android, the team at SavySoda has also created an all-new starship room- the Android room- where captains can now build Defensive Androids to guard their ships!
With over 1.5 years in development, the Android version of Pixel Starships has been built from the ground up exclusively for Google Play. Utilising a Unity game engine, the Android version will offer graphics and special effects surpassing the current iOS version and introduces brand new features including Starship Painting and Crew-to-Crew turn-based adventure combat. Text-to- speech, IAP, and Subscriptions will also be available for Android 6.0+, allowing players to get the most out of their game.
Funded through Kickstarter, SavySoda's iOS version of Pixel Starships has been one of the most successful mobile games ever to be supported through the crowd-funding program. The mobile game has been featured on the App Store home page multiple times under Best New Games, Best Strategy Games, Best Space Games, and Best Indie Games.
Pixel Starships will officially launch in the Google Play Store on 6 October 2017, and has been carefully localized for all major languages including: Japanese, Spanish, Russian, German, French, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, and more.
For more information about Pixel Starships, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
or the Wiki: http://pixelstarships.wikia.com/
