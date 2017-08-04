News By Tag
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd.'S Outreach At 33rd VIMS & ISA Annual Conference 2017
Soma Tech Pvt Ltd. intends to connect to medical professionals by participating in the 33rd annual conference, which is jointly organized by the VIMS and ISACON Karnataka 2017, to be held at Ballari.
It could be a great opportunity for conference participants and healthcare industry professionals to connect and interact with the company's representatives at STALL NO. 5 and learn about the following refurbished medical equipments:
1. Anesthesia GE Datex Ohmeda ADU S/5
2. Ventilator Newport E360
3. Defibrillator Zoll M Series
Surveys show that by buying refurbished medical equipments, hospitals and clinics can save up to 60% money. This is the main reason why the refurbished medical equipments industry is growing at a fast pace over the past few years. The refurbished medical industry market is expected to reach up to $9.37 billion by the year 2019. The demand for refurbished equipments is ever increasing as they are durable, reliable, eco-friendly as well as cost-effective.
Even Anaesthetists and private medical professionals have the chance to talk to representatives of Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. and know how their hospital or clinics can actually benefit with refurbished medical equipments. Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. specializes in providing complete Anaesthesiology & related systems set ups. Its range of refurbished medical equipments also include:
1) CARDIAC SET UP
2) ANESTHESIA
3) VENTILATOR
4) PATIENT MONITORING
5) ENDOSCOPY
To know more about the refurbished medical equipments, connect with Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. at +91-2667-264737 or +91-9925183191.
About the company:
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd. specializes in providing high quality refurbished medical equipments to healthcare facilities across entire India. The company has a projected oriented approach is known for offering turnkey solutions to prospective buyers at the most affordable price rates. To get more information visit www.somatechindia.com.
Contact
Soma Tech Pvt. Ltd.
+91-9925183191
social1@somatechindia.com
