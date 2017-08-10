News By Tag
Rocky Mental Rocks at Panipat Institute of Engg. & Technology
The film unit of 'ROCKY MENTAL' comprising of Parmish Verma{ Actor, Singer, A great director of The songs like khwaab,,3 peg,,Hostel,,Yaar beli},Heroine Tanu Gill and Music Director Goldy with his Desi Crew were welcomed by Prof. Dr. K K Paliwal, Director PIET with his faculty team. Welcoming the visitors he said, "It is another good day at PIET campus exhibiting a new SPECTRUM on the horizon of the history of this top institute and we all present here, students and teachers, are proud to be a part of this entity and stand witness to a new beginning in the direction of co-curricular activities, which has reoccurred once again in the month of August like last year, when the film unit of SATRANGI has visited here for their film promotion".
The atmosphere at the college amphitheater was filled with fun and frolic when the movie stars presented dance and song from 'ROCKY MENTAL', which film, they told, is based on Punjabi culture and is an excellent action packed entertainer which conveys a Pro-sports social message, a biography of Rajdeep Singh showing the struggles and challenges he faced in the journey of his success.
Thanking the film unit Shree Rakesh Tayal said, "Punjabi cinema in the recent past has caught fancy with the elite audience for a wholesome business and offers everything that the audience wants." He compared the Punjabi Cinema to the spicy and variety Indian dishes and we have to select the same to our choice, like from a menu card. He added, "The need of the time is for the young film makers to come a step forward and identify social virtues and vices to bring message to the viewers what is 'YES' and what is 'NO'. We have to learn that Cinema is something which is out of the frame also and not limited to the silver screen. We need thought provoking stories while entertainment remains on the forefront, which is business.
