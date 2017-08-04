SBS Consulting is Now Offering Its Company Secretarial Services Singapore at just S$299

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd specializes in corporate secretarial services Singapore. It also offers a dozen other corporate solutions like company registration services. Its qualified company secretaries deliver the most effective services to the clients.

-- ""A newly incorporated company in Singapore must hire a company secretary within the six months of incorporation, as per the law stated by ACRA (Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority). Fulfilling the statutory requirement could sometimes be challenging for the start-ups. However, outsourcing to a firm like us could be a great relief for them.The good news is that we are offering freealong with our promo incorporation package worth S$699. Those planning a new company incorporation can avail the service to enjoy the freebie services for first one year. This package also offers free registered address service worth S$239." she explained.The company secretary in amust be an ordinary resident in Singapore (Citizen, PR or EntrePass, EP holder). The person must have good knowledge of Singapore Companies Act and ability to discharge the duties and responsibilities of a company secretary. As per the law, the secretary is legally liable for the fulfillment of the company's statutory obligations. The appointment of a company secretary is required by law under the Section 171 of the Singapore Companies Act.Maintaining Statutory Registers Books and update if any of the below changes take place.• Appointment or resignation of officers• Transferring and issuing of shares• Tracking details of debentures of the company• Filing signed board resolutions and Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and Extraordinary General Meetings (EGMs)Filing to ACRA about All Changes in Legal Records• Annual Reports• Appointment or resignation of any officer (directors, shareholders, auditors etc.)• Approval of New Company Name• Changes in Memorandum and Articles of AssociationPrepare and Attend Board Meetings• Announcing and preparing of meeting agenda with head of the company• Preparation of Director's Circular Resolutions• Taking minutes and keeping minute books after attending the meetings• Certifying minutes copies• Offering legal advice on Singapore Companies ActPreparing and hosting of Annual General Meetings• Distributing financial reports to shareholders• Meeting agenda preparation• Attending AGMs and taking minutes of the meetings• Ensuring that the right procedures are followedCompany SealEnsuring safety and proper use of the company sealKeeping the clients aware of their deadlines for filing compliance requirements by sending regular alerts and reminders."As per ACRA, a person with requisite knowledge and experience to discharge the duties and responsibilities of a secretary can become the company secretary of a. The team of corporate secretarial services of SBS Consulting has more than just the necessary knowledge and experience. We have an abundance of it. Our assigned team will assist the client to adhere to the statutory obligations efficiently. We let the clients focus more on productive activities of their businesses, "she further added.An inexperienced or amateur company secretary is more likely to make mistakes in the course of carrying out the duties and responsibilities than an experienced one. In the worst-case scenario, the appointed secretary may be penalized or made liable for paying fines under the law. Thereby, one must not use any service without knowing the company's background well.The team of the firm has to be highly qualified, experienced and dynamic. Do not ever choose theby solely looking at its price. No doubt, the price is one of the key determinant factors. However, be sure to research the firm you are going to finalize.She concluded saying that, "We can proudly claim our services to be most competent, expertise-driven and quality assured service. The team leaves no stone unturned to promote good governance in client's organization. They (clients) also trust us for our credible image, availability, responsiveness.At the price of S$299 only, the clients can tap into our specialized corporate secretarial services. We indeed feel the privilege to serve as many businesses as possible to make their administrative and compliance activities easy and hassle-free."is a Singapore-based corporate firm offering a wide gamut of services to clients across the globe. By offering unparalleled services in the industry, SBS has built a huge loyal customer base in SMEs as well as large companies. Apart from, the firm also offers services like company registration, accounting & bookkeeping, payroll services, corporate taxation, GST filing, registered address, AGM filing, etc.