Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market- Trends, Outlook, Industry Insights and Opportunity Analysis
Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Taxonomy
On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:
• Automotive
• Electrical & electronics
• Industrial
• Filter bags
• Aerospace
• Coatings
• Other applications (sterilizable medical, dental, and laboratory equipment, hair dryer grills, and components)
Key players focusing on organic growth strategies to ensure sustainable growth in the polyphenylene sulfide market
Various leading companies in the global polyphenylene sulfide market have been launching new products with more advanced features to increase the application area and in turn enhance market presence of the players. For instance, DIC introduced impact modified PPS, an elastomer-modified PPS, which possessed features such as elongation, improved strength, excellent performance even under high temperature and humidity, and low flash level. Apart from this, a few key companies are expanding their production facilities in order to cater to growing demand for PPS. For instance, in April 2014, Celanese Corporation, a specialty materials company, announced the expansion of its Nanjing, China manufacturing facility. The company added a new PPS compounding unit to the facility, which helps in replacement of thermo sets and metals in certain applications like aerospace, automotive and electronics.
Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Outlook – Increased consumption of PPS in high-temperature applications driving market growth
Owing to its properties such as superior performance, PPS finds wide application in high-temperature processes. This factor is projected to notably drive the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the recyclable nature of PPS, along with its ability to increase fuel economy and cut emission levels, is expected to further increase its demand, globally. The product's wide usage in different automotive components, such as transmission components, switches, coolant systems, and pistons, is also likely to drive the global polyphenylene sulfide market growth in the near future.
The key players operating in the global polyphenylene sulfide market are Tosoh Corp., DIC Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, China Lumena New Materials Corp., Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd., FORTRAN Industries LLC, Initz Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang NHU Special Materials, among others.
