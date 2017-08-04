News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Water Torture Cell" By Eli Destroy Is Out Now On Soundcloud
Trap music is now known by many people for the good lyrical theme. Eli Destroy emerges on the best audio site SoundCloud with his trap music "Water Torture Cell".
The song is produced by Eli Destroy himself and it is typical trap music. The symphonic utilization of snares and rhythms of "Water Torture Cell" will mesmerize you. The tempo, the smooth layered beat and the sudden bombastic sound in between will make you go crazy about him. He mostly makes trap music and is famous on many social media. He is working hard to take his songs to different level and make them sensational. He has mastered the art of mixing all his songs. With each passing day, his voice and songs are becoming more polished and that you will notice in his "Water Torture Cell". The song has something powerful, technological and sonic about it. The music is very good for all ages since it has that thrilling effect in it.
You will also love his other songs that too are streaming on SoundCloud for the unique blend of different musical equipments. They are "Hidden Lotus", "Cursed Seal", "I feel like Mike Tyson" and many more. He is also known as Elijah Cook and if you want to get in touch with this artist, tune into SoundCloud. Also fans can connect with him on social media site like Instagram.
Visit here now: https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse