Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


phyCORE-i.MX 6 UL(Low Cost SoM)

PHYTEC launches the phyCORE-i.MX6UL System on Module (SOM) and phyBOARD®-i.MX6UL Segin Single Board Computer (SBC) based on NXP i.MX6UL Series Applications Processors
 
 
imx6ul
imx6ul
 
BANGALORE, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- PHYTEC adds full-featured and flexible System on Module and Single Board Computer embedded board solutions designed for low power applications.

PHYTEC announces the phyCORE-i.MX6UL SOM that supports NXP i.MX 6UL and i.MX 6ULL processors. It is our lowest power SOM offering to date with power consumption under 50mW in idle mode. The PCB has been designed with solder contacts around the edges for easy integration and reduced system cost. In production quantities the SOM can be ordered in 'tape and reel' for expedited integration into existing production and manufacturing lines.


SOM Highlights:

-> Energy-efficient

-> Cost-efficient

-> Includes Linux BSP

-> Available with industrial temperature range

-> 15 years long-term availability

Ready i.MX 6UL SBC:

With the phyCORE-i.MX6UL SOM at the core, phyBOARD-Segin is a perfect launch pad for energy-efficient and compact designs such as HMIs, control systems, and IoT. It breaks out standard I/O including micro-SD, USB, and Dual Ethernet on a Pico-ITX form factor Carrier Board. Paired with PHYTEC's fully supported Linux BSP, this is your next production-ready solution.

Highlights of the phyBOARD-i.MX6UL Segin include:

-> phyCORE-i.MX6UL System on Module

-> Dual Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45 Connector)

-> USB Host (Standard-A Connector)

-> USB-OTG (Micro-AB Connector)

-> Micro-SD Card Slot

-> RS-232 (2x5 pin-header)

-> CAN (2x5 pin-header)

-> LCD on expansion connector

-> Touch Screen Controller

-> Camera (phyCAM-P Connector)

-> UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC, PWM, GPIO, Audio on expansion connectors

For more information on product :

http://www.phytec.in/products/som/imx6ul.html

PHYTEC Embedded Pvt. Ltd.
+91-80-40867046/49
***@phytec.in
End
Source:PHYTEC Embedded Pvt Ltd
Email:***@phytec.in
Posted By:***@phytec.in Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017
