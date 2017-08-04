 
News By Tag
* Executive Protection
* Security Detail
* Corporate Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Seeking Executive Protection Agents - Immediate Employment Opportunity (CCW | HR218 Required)

Seeking quite professionals who possess the knowledge, background and skills to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives.
 
 
Executive Protection
Executive Protection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Executive Protection
Security Detail
Corporate Security

Industry:
Security

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Executives

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Protection Agent (CCW Required) – Immediate Openings

Salary: Highly Competitive within the Los Angeles Market

Benefits: Medical – Dental – 401k

Confidential Company - Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA., RyPul Threat Assessments is now accepting resumes for quite professionals whom possess the knowledge, background and skillset to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives in one of the United States leading research and development companies.

We are also seeking armed and unarmed professional to join our Corporate and Residential Security teams based in Los Angeles, CA.

You will perform the day-to-day close-in protective security functions, Drive the lead vehicle, principal's vehicle, or follow-vehicle in motorcade operations. Maintain protective formation position during principal's walking movements, participating in advance security preparations, Man the security post at principal's residence as required.

Executive Protection Agents

Must possess a current CCW or be HR218 qualified - No Exceptions

Must have a valid passport: flexibility to travel domestically or internationally

Must have a valid driver's license

Have attended a specialized Government or Law Enforcement driving course

Must have attended and been certified by a civilian personal protection course

or

Must have attended a DOS WPS protective specialist course

Must have the ability to work independently with little to no supervision

Candidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanor

Must have great communication skills

Must be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessary

Candidate must not possess a criminal history/background

Must be in good physical health

The ideal candidate will have military and/or law enforcement experience

Can operate in dynamic and fast-paced situations

Must possess good time management skills be punctual and reliable

Be authorized to Work in the United States

Please submit your cover letter, resume, and contact information

Required experience: 3 years minimum

Required licenses or certifications will be verified, checked and screened

visit https://www.rypulassessments.com/

Contact
RyPul Threat Assessments
***@rypulassessments.com
End
Source:contact@rypulassessments.com
Email:***@rypulassessments.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Protection, Security Detail, Corporate Security
Industry:Security
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RyPul Threat Assessments PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share