Seeking Executive Protection Agents - Immediate Employment Opportunity (CCW | HR218 Required)

Seeking quite professionals who possess the knowledge, background and skills to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives.

RyPul Threat Assessments

RyPul Threat Assessments

-- Executive Protection Agent (CCW Required) – Immediate OpeningsSalary: Highly Competitive within the Los Angeles MarketBenefits: Medical – Dental – 401kConfidential Company - Los Angeles, CALos Angeles, CA., RyPul Threat Assessments is now accepting resumes for quite professionals whom possess the knowledge, background and skillset to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives in one of the United States leading research and development companies.We are also seeking armed and unarmed professional to join our Corporate and Residential Security teams based in Los Angeles, CA.You will perform the day-to-day close-in protective security functions, Drive the lead vehicle, principal's vehicle, or follow-vehicle in motorcade operations. Maintain protective formation position during principal's walking movements, participating in advance security preparations, Man the security post at principal's residence as required.Executive Protection AgentsMust possess a current CCW or be HR218 qualified - No ExceptionsMust have a valid passport: flexibility to travel domestically or internationallyMust have a valid driver's licenseHave attended a specialized Government or Law Enforcement driving courseMust have attended and been certified by a civilian personal protection courseorMust have attended a DOS WPS protective specialist courseMust have the ability to work independently with little to no supervisionCandidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanorMust have great communication skillsMust be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessaryCandidate must not possess a criminal history/backgroundMust be in good physical healthThe ideal candidate will have military and/or law enforcement experienceCan operate in dynamic and fast-paced situationsMust possess good time management skills be punctual and reliableBe authorized to Work in the United States