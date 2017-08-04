News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Seeking Executive Protection Agents - Immediate Employment Opportunity (CCW | HR218 Required)
Seeking quite professionals who possess the knowledge, background and skills to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives.
Salary: Highly Competitive within the Los Angeles Market
Benefits: Medical – Dental – 401k
Confidential Company - Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA., RyPul Threat Assessments is now accepting resumes for quite professionals whom possess the knowledge, background and skillset to join our team of Executive Protection Professionals in providing excellent and exceptional services for C-Suite level executives in one of the United States leading research and development companies.
We are also seeking armed and unarmed professional to join our Corporate and Residential Security teams based in Los Angeles, CA.
You will perform the day-to-day close-in protective security functions, Drive the lead vehicle, principal's vehicle, or follow-vehicle in motorcade operations. Maintain protective formation position during principal's walking movements, participating in advance security preparations, Man the security post at principal's residence as required.
Executive Protection Agents
Must possess a current CCW or be HR218 qualified - No Exceptions
Must have a valid passport: flexibility to travel domestically or internationally
Must have a valid driver's license
Have attended a specialized Government or Law Enforcement driving course
Must have attended and been certified by a civilian personal protection course
or
Must have attended a DOS WPS protective specialist course
Must have the ability to work independently with little to no supervision
Candidate must be reliable, punctual, and possess a professional demeanor
Must have great communication skills
Must be flexible and willing to work overtime if necessary
Candidate must not possess a criminal history/background
Must be in good physical health
The ideal candidate will have military and/or law enforcement experience
Can operate in dynamic and fast-paced situations
Must possess good time management skills be punctual and reliable
Be authorized to Work in the United States
Please submit your cover letter, resume, and contact information
Required experience: 3 years minimum
Required licenses or certifications will be verified, checked and screened
visit https://www.rypulassessments.com/
Contact
RyPul Threat Assessments
***@rypulassessments.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse