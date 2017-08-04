News By Tag
Online Gifting Industry set to boom in India
On Diwali people exchange gifts with friends and family and other loved ones.
Gifts are popular not only at personal occasions like birthdays and anniversaries but also at festivals like Rakshabandhan and Diwali. In fact, Diwali is the occasion that marks the largest number of gifts exchanged between people. On Diwali people exchange gifts with friends and family and other loved ones. Companies and businesses also give out Diwali gifts to their employees, clients, business partners and others. As far as corporate gifting is concerned Diwali is without a doubt the single most popular occasion in India.
These days, when people are searching for gifts there is always a preference for first exploring the gift options available online. The reasons are many. The first has to be the convenience. You can explore hundreds of options sitting in one place whereas physically visiting stores and exploring gift options would have taken a lot of time and effort. Also once the order is placed the gift is very conveniently delivered to the address that you specify. Apart from convenience there is also the option for customized gifts for corporates (https://www.chococraft.in/
The second factor that is a significant contributor in making online gifting options popular is the cost. Customers are frequently given very attractive discounts for online gift options. And don't forget just because online gifting portals spare the customer the burden of actually going to the store and buying a gift the customer also saves on some money.
The third important factor has to be the sheer variety of gift ideas available online. Online gift stores are coming up with unique and creative gift ideas to woo customers. Whether we talk about personal gifting occasions or corporate gifts there are a lot of very innovative gift options available online.
One firm which offers creative gift options with chocolates is ChocoCraft (https://www.chococraft.in/
