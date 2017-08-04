ASR Wealth Advisers Continues Its Expansion

End

-- ASR Wealth Advisers is continuing its expansion as it bolsters its team of investment analysts and advisers.Its most recent senior hire, Tim Montague-Jones, has been appointed Head of Equity Research.In his role, Montague-Jones will be in charge of spearheading the ASR Wealth Advisers Analyst Team in providing clients and traders with valuable insights into the latest market news and macro economic trends.His appointment is in line with the company's commitment to providing the most expert analysis to the investment community.Montague-Jones brings over 20 years of Investment Management experience working in the financial markets.His previous experience includes a 10-year stint at Morningstar as a Senior Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager founding the Morningstar Growth Portfolio and a founding member of their Investment Committee.More recently, Tim served as a Senior Equity Analyst at Macquarie Group and a member of the winning team to obtain 2016 LONSEC Fund Manager of the Year award.Commenting on the appointment, ASR Wealth Advisers CEO, Anthony D'Paul said: "Tim is an exceptional addition to the Analyst Team and we will benefit from his wealth of experience in research as well as leadership qualities,""He has been at the forefront of Research powerhouse Morningstar's operations and will be instrumental, as we continue to grow and expand our research offering."********About ASR Wealth AdvisersASR Wealth Advisers is an Australian provider of investment advice and dealing services to corporate, sophisticated, professional and private clients. ASR Wealth Advisers provides timely guidance for investments across the corporate, wholesale and retail financial markets. Our approach allows our clients the freedom to participate in a wide range of financial products.