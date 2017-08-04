 
News By Tag
* Brad Thor
* Brad Thor Best Seller
* Use Of Force
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Brad Thor's "Use of Force" Now on the Apple I-Books Best-Sellers List

Apple Announces Brad Thor's Latest as Among the Top Ten on the Best-Sellers List
 
 
BRAD THOR
BRAD THOR
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brad Thor
Brad Thor Best Seller
Use Of Force

Industry:
Books

Location:
Pasadena - California - US

Subject:
Products

PASADENA, Calif. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Apple iBooks has announced Brad Thor's new book "Use of Force" has reached #5 on the Apple I-Books Best Sellers list.  It ranks just below "Camino Island" by John Grisham.

This book is a real treat for all who love Brad Thor books and short stories.

If you are a Brad Thor fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book he's written.  This is why the staff at Best Reading Order has put together an E-book that lists all the Brad Thor fiction books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Brad Thor series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of Brad Thor's books to their fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Brad Thorbooks and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Brad Thor fan.

This Best Reading Order book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2vgJcMc

(If you would like information about other books available in the Best Reading Order series, please email me at the address below.)

Avid Reader
BestReadingOrder@gmail.com
Old Town Publishing

Contact
Meridith
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Old Town Publishing
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridith Berk PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share