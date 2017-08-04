News By Tag
Brad Thor's "Use of Force" Now on the Apple I-Books Best-Sellers List
Apple Announces Brad Thor's Latest as Among the Top Ten on the Best-Sellers List
This book is a real treat for all who love Brad Thor books and short stories.
If you are a Brad Thor fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book he's written. This is why the staff at Best Reading Order has put together an E-book that lists all the Brad Thor fiction books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.
This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Brad Thor series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of Brad Thor's books to their fullest.
The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Brad Thorbooks and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Brad Thor fan.
This Best Reading Order book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/
(If you would like information about other books available in the Best Reading Order series, please email me at the address below.)
Avid Reader
BestReadingOrder@
Old Town Publishing
Meridith
***@gmail.com
