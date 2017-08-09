News By Tag
AfriCar Group websites now available in 10 African languages
Africar Group, the leading car classifieds platform in Africa is now available in 10 local languages on the markets where it operates. This improves access for local people to its different websites.
Dedicated to local people, all these platforms were available in both English and French languages. Many of them have now also been translated in local languages including Amharic, Somali, Hausa, Yoruba, Kinyarwanda, Swahili, Malagasy and soon Wolof, Zulu, Sotho and Swazi so that the users can easily access to them. Africar Group teams are very attached to the conveniency of its websites for the local populations and are currently pursuing the translation of the car classifieds platforms.
"Translating our different platforms means a lot for us as we focus on local people. We want them to easily access to our car classifieds websites so that they can benefit from this free service. In that sense, we think that it is key to adapt our platforms locally and that it makes sense for our users. We now reach 400 millions of potential users and we are the only one among our competitors to make such an effort and to offer them this service." says Axel Peyriere, co-founder and CEO of Africar Group.
About Africar Group - www.africargroup.com
Africar Group is the first car classifieds platform in Africa, covering 400 million people in 22 different emerging markets excluding Maghreb and South Africa. Backed by international investors with two rounds of funding and pushed by a team of 100+ people with operators and agents in each country as well as a full time team in its headquarters in Sydney, Australia.
Axel Peyriere
***@africargroup.com
