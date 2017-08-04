News By Tag
Kitchen Painting: Pick the Right Paint and Finish for the Kitchen Walls
Choosing the right colors can transform a kitchen beautifully. But, a successful makeover doesn't end with picking up a few shades and colors. Think about the paint finish because a wrong sheen can mar the beauty of the walls.
Kitchen Painting should never take a Backseat!
Color is one of the first things that your guests will see when they enter the kitchen. Colors elicit emotional response. If you need a warm inviting kitchen, you can pick shades of yellow, orange and brown. Blue and green colors can make you calm and relaxed. It is essential that you choose the color combination before making any purchase such as appliances, countertops and cabinets.
The Big Picture matters the most!
No one color can bring out the beauty of a room. If you want to create a happy and inviting mood in the kitchen, you will have to work with different colors and finishes. Even though you will not be painting the countertop and cabinets, it is important to consider the colors of each and every aspect of the kitchen. It will enable you to enjoy a striking and beautiful cooking area. Contact https://www.perfectpainter.ca now for making a beautiful kitchen.
If you are going to choose a mural pattern for the floor, it is essential to keep the walls and cabinets simple. It will enable you to direct attention towards the design. Also, consider the entire theme of the house. When the look of your home is sophisticated and classy, avoid following trendy neon colors on the wall because it will make the kitchen stand out as an eye-sore.
Gloss or Matte – The Big Question is yet to be finished
When you are selecting a color, there are endless options. But when it comes to the paint finish or sheen, there are only a couple of alternatives with you. The spectrum of paint finishes ranges from matte to the high gloss alternatives. High gloss or full gloss finish reflects light and provides a shine to the wall. It is smoother and easier to clean than its counterparts. On the other hand, flat finish or matte paint diffuses light. It is abrasive in nature which can make cleaning difficult. But, as touch-up is easy with matte finish; you will not be able to witness the imperfection easily.
Now, when you are looking for paint finish for the walls of your kitchen, you must make a well-thought decision. Why? The reason is simple. The kitchen is a high-traffic area. It also prone to liquid spills and food splatters. You need to make a wise decision of choosing the paint sheen because a wrong choice can make maintenance and upkeep a nightmare. Homeowners do not prefer a high-gloss option because it can reflect flaws easily. On the other hand, matte-based paint tends to get dirty quickly. So, how to make the decision?
• Satin Finish or Semi-Gloss can be your Choice
Flat finish has the least amount of reflective value. When it comes to hiding uneven coat of paint, it is the best. But, it is not easy to clean. Same is the problem with eggshell. As the kitchen is a high-grime zone, you must think of an option that is less flat and more on the glossier side. You can think of satin finish paint because it has a little bit more sheen than eggshell and flat finish. You can use it to hide the imperfections in the wall. Also, it is easier to clean which means your kitchen will be shiny and beautiful for a very long time.
If you are looking for more sheen, semi-gloss can also be an option for you. It has a nice glow to it without giving the walls a plastic feel. The high gloss content of the paint finish is ideal for places that you need to clean regularly. That's why; homeowners prefer it for the backsplash as well as the kitchen cabinets near the stove.
If you want to do something new in the kitchen, you can experiment with a decorative painting technique called sheen striping or shadow striping. It involves painting the walls with a matte or eggshell finish and then adding stripes of a glossier paint. It will enable you to enjoy the best of both worlds and help you to give a new look to the kitchen.
Paint has the ability to transform your kitchen space. And, the right sheen or finish can make the transformation splendid and beautiful. Work with different combinations of paint and sheen to find the best look for the kitchen.
