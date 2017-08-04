 
Suzie Mac Music, A Singer Songwriter With Immense Talent and Potential Needs Your Support

Crowdfunding Campaign for Songstress Suzie Mac To Revive Her Career and Recover A From Rare Medical Condition. Suzie Mac Music & Meds  
 
 
TRURO, England - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Martin, Andy, Scott, Adam, Mike and Paul are bandmates for singer and songwriter Suzie Mac, and they create beautiful music for fans and supporters worldwide. Till Suzie developed medical problems after an anaphylactic shock, that is. Based out of her home in Cornwall and London, Suzie has been facing progressively worsening medical symptoms and even had to cut down the band to a duo to afford treatment plus medical bills.    Just over a year back, Suzie fell prey to an anaphylactic attack from peanut allergy. When she initially collapsed, she was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency and it   soon came to light the deficiency was a camouflage for  a serious deteriorating medical condition. Some of the many symptoms Suzie is suffering include muscle weakness, pain, extreme fatigue, breathing issues, paralysis and massive memory loss. Her condition worsens and remains undiagnosed. The musically talented singing sensation now has to consult medical specialists. Even after MRI scans, lumbar puncture, endoscopy and blood tests, NHS doctors are stumped. Suzie is now looking to communicate and consult specialists abroad for which she needs your help. A specialist form the states has also indicated allergy sufferers in extreme conditions can experience auto immune conditions.  While B12 injections help, she needs help from independent consultants to find a cure for her condition.

Her body deteriorates without injections. With injections, she is unable to recuperate in time for successive gigs. Setting up an album of local musicians called Winter Solace support the homeless and elderly in Cornwall, she has a big heart. The medical condition has had an adverse impact on her career too. Losing out on 14 months of income, she missed out on her event management job which funded her recording and tour costs. This came at a point where Suzie was looking to expand musically with reputed song writers like Ian Dench, US organisations for touring and venues like Tate Modern and The Troubadour showing a deep interest in her work. Now Suzie needs a helping hand. Help support her on Crowdfunder UK, where a crowdfunding campaign is on for giving Suzie all the help she so critically needs. Help this positive and caring musician take steps towards a healthy life and a promising musical success today.

With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/suziemacmusicandmeds

Ms. Suzie Mac
