Suzie Mac Music, A Singer Songwriter With Immense Talent and Potential Needs Your Support
Crowdfunding Campaign for Songstress Suzie Mac To Revive Her Career and Recover A From Rare Medical Condition. Suzie Mac Music & Meds
Her body deteriorates without injections. With injections, she is unable to recuperate in time for successive gigs. Setting up an album of local musicians called Winter Solace support the homeless and elderly in Cornwall, she has a big heart. The medical condition has had an adverse impact on her career too. Losing out on 14 months of income, she missed out on her event management job which funded her recording and tour costs. This came at a point where Suzie was looking to expand musically with reputed song writers like Ian Dench, US organisations for touring and venues like Tate Modern and The Troubadour showing a deep interest in her work. Now Suzie needs a helping hand. Help support her on Crowdfunder UK, where a crowdfunding campaign is on for giving Suzie all the help she so critically needs. Help this positive and caring musician take steps towards a healthy life and a promising musical success today.
With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
Media Contact
Ms. Suzie Mac
***@outlook.com
