Starch Processing, Isoglucose Opportunities Post Quota – Top focus at 2nd Starch World Europe

Supported by Starch Europe Association and Hungrana, CMT's 2nd Starch World Europe goes to Budapest on 30-31 October, to explore the region's starch processing opportunities and new prospects for isoglucose and starch-based sweeteners.

2nd Starch World Europe

-- Eastern Europe's high potential starch and grain producing belt will be a key highlight at the 2nd Starch World Europe summit. The region's top producer –'s CEO – Zoltan Reng delivers a Day 1 keynote speech on 'Starch and Sugar Production in the Heart of Central and Eastern Europe' – detailing value addition in Hungary's corn industry, domestic starch, sugar and corn market outlook.The summit also weighs implications in the post sugar quota phase via sessions on – 'Levelling the Playing Field for European Starch Producers Post Quota' by Jamie Fortescue, MD,while 'EU Sugar Reform Impact on Beet Growers and Sugar Producers - the Dynamic Effects on Sugar and Isoglucose Markets' is presented by Ruud Schers, Analyst,Delegates can get firsthand information on starch production and processing activities in Europe from 3 top producers –sharing its 'Focus and Perspective on the Global Starch Industry',on 'The New Starch Plant in Europe' andon its 'Project In Russia and Opportunities to supply the EMEA market'.The program also features End Users' Perspectives from world's leading nutrition, health & wellness company –sharing the 'Evolving Role of Starch',on 'Responding to Market Needs for New Healthier Ingredients' especially innovations in bakeries anddetailing 'Functional Flours, Clean Label and Naturality'.Other key presentations to look out for are:• · Novel Enzymes that Can Produce New Generation of Starch Derivatives -· Overview on Clean Label – Will No Label Be Next? –· Starch-Based Biomaterials Developments –· Isosorbide Projections & Developing Market Applications –· Comparing Proteins from Corn, Potatoes & Wheat for Animal Feed Nutrition –Organized bythe event is endorsed by Starch Europe and sponsored by Hungrana. Exhibitors at the summit are Hungrana, Trislot and Krettek Separation.Visit 2nd Starch World Europe website http://www.cmtevents.com/ aboutevent.aspx? ev=171019& pu... for more details. Or contact Ms. Huiyan at +65 6346 9113.