Starch Processing, Isoglucose Opportunities Post Quota – Top focus at 2nd Starch World Europe
Supported by Starch Europe Association and Hungrana, CMT's 2nd Starch World Europe goes to Budapest on 30-31 October, to explore the region's starch processing opportunities and new prospects for isoglucose and starch-based sweeteners.
The summit also weighs implications in the post sugar quota phase via sessions on – 'Levelling the Playing Field for European Starch Producers Post Quota' by Jamie Fortescue, MD, Starch Europe while 'EU Sugar Reform Impact on Beet Growers and Sugar Producers - the Dynamic Effects on Sugar and Isoglucose Markets' is presented by Ruud Schers, Analyst, Rabobank Group.
Delegates can get firsthand information on starch production and processing activities in Europe from 3 top producers – ADM sharing its 'Focus and Perspective on the Global Starch Industry', Kall Ingredients on 'The New Starch Plant in Europe' and Amylco on its 'Project In Russia and Opportunities to supply the EMEA market'.
The program also features End Users' Perspectives from world's leading nutrition, health & wellness company – Nestrade (Nestle Group) sharing the 'Evolving Role of Starch', Dulcesol on 'Responding to Market Needs for New Healthier Ingredients' especially innovations in bakeries and Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients detailing 'Functional Flours, Clean Label and Naturality'.
Other key presentations to look out for are:
• · Novel Enzymes that Can Produce New Generation of Starch Derivatives - University of Groningen
· Overview on Clean Label – Will No Label Be Next? – Meijer Consult BV
· Starch-Based Biomaterials Developments – BIOTEC
· Isosorbide Projections & Developing Market Applications – Roquette Freres
· Comparing Proteins from Corn, Potatoes & Wheat for Animal Feed Nutrition – Hamlet Protein
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the event is endorsed by Starch Europe and sponsored by Hungrana. Exhibitors at the summit are Hungrana, Trislot and Krettek Separation.
Visit 2nd Starch World Europe website
Huiyan Fu
***@cmtsp.com.sg
