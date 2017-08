Commercial Potential for Cassava in Africa – Highlighted at CMT's 3rd Cassava World Africa

3rd Cassava World Africa Summit, on 10-11 October 2017, in Lusaka, takes stock of Africa's cassava commercialisation success stories – across food and non-food applications and the challenges in cassava production and processing.

3rd Cassava World Africa

Ms. Grace Oh

***@cmtsp.com.sg Ms. Grace Oh

-- 3rd Cassava World Africa summit presents cassava market business prospects across Zambia, Mozambique, Uganda, Nigeria and Tanzania. Among key speakers is Dick Siame, Country Programme Officer, Isharing on 'Commercialisation of Smallholder Cassava Production in Mozambique and Zambia: Opportunities and Challenges'.Also invited to comment on the commercial cassava processing initiatives are –on its 'Investment in Commercial Cassava Plantation & Downstream Projects in Nigeria' andaccount of its 'Cassava Bread Initiatives' pinpointing how it overcame constraints of inadequate equipment for flour production to impact of cassava flour inclusion in bread formulations. Presenting its successful case study isdescribing its 'Processing and Brewing Cassava Beer' and how it worked with smallholder farms and managed the supply chain.The summit also hassharing details of the country's 'Smart Incentives and Policies to Promote Cassava Investment' via land availability and new land models and developing basic infrastructure from farm to processing facilities. Another highlight at the Lusaka meet is a Panel Discussion led by – Rafael Flor, Director,and Edward Furaha, CEO, T. The panelists analyze how to develop improved market access for cassava products through better marketing channels and overcoming logistics and distribution challenges while also promoting plus encouraging consumers to accept cassava value added products.The program also features:• · Panel Discussion: Financing Cassava Projects & Downstream Investments -· Latest Updates on New Cassava Varieties –· Processing Challenges & Market for Starch & Syrup in West Africa –· Corn vs. Cassava for processing in Africa –· Cassava Project Update & Development –· Cassava Based Ethanol Projects –· Improved Weed Management Practices in Cassava Plantations –Organised bythe summit has The Context Network as Coffee Break Reception Sponsor.Visit 3rd Cassava World Africa http://www.cmtevents.com/ aboutevent.aspx? ev=171017& pu... for more details or contact Ms. Grace at +65 6346 9147.