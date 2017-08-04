100% Organic Cotton Quality Reusable Cloth Bags For An Eco Friendly Shopping Experience

Crowdfunding Campaign for Eco Thank You Reusable Bags Reimagined and Revolutionizing The Way We Shop. A 100% organic cotton reusable bag.

-- Virginia Bahs aka GingerB has a mission and it involves saving planet earth. The Arizona State University alumnus has reimagined the reusable shopping bag to produce the unique. Graduate studies in topics such as sustainability led her to this point where the idea for the Eco Thank You reusable shopping bag was born. Self designed and reflecting the latest industry expertise, she has acquired a deep understanding of how the manufacturing process works under professionals. Manufacturing the bag for a larger audience is a dream that Virginia aims to fulfill.Well, it is sturdy unlike flimsy reusable shopping bags. This means this cotton bag is efficient, spacious and can be rewashed and reused successively. Its wide sturdy handles ensure comfortable handling when carrying heavy bags. With 2 deep sided gussets expanding for generous capacity, this has a grab and go functionality you just cannot beat. Banning, taxing or controlling the use of plastic bags will not work unless options like Eco Thank You are in place. Plastic bags choke wildlife, damage the ecology and figures show onlyis recycled. Motivating customers to move past plastic, this unique shopping bag is so much more. With unique color, artwork and prints, it has exceptional aesthetics and quality functionality. Help GingerB save planet earth….donate generously on Kickstarter where Virginia seeksto bring these bags to more people and spur an eco-friendly movement.With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.