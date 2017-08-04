Toronto Company MetaVRse Nominated for "Startup of the Year" at International VR Awards

North America's leading virtual and augmented reality consultancy and creators of the popular VR Photo Booth™, MetaVRse have been shortlisted for "Start-Up of the Year" at the inaugural VR Awards.

-- The VR Awards are the international Virtual Reality industry's premiere celebration of achievement in this rapidly expanding field. In only one short year, Toronto based MetaVRse, has worked with Fortune 100 companies producing a diverse range of branded VR and AR experiences. The announcement follows shortly after MetaVRse was honoured at home as a "Rising Startup" in the Techweek Toronto 100. Previous honours include nominations for Canadian marketing awards for MetaVRse's activation of its patented Virtual Reality Photo booth for the launch of Global TV's "Timeless".The Virtual and Augmented Reality industry is on track to exceed $11B most recently buoyed by Apple's release of their own AR development kit. Analysts are predicting that the industry will reach $215B by 2021 and disrupt mobile as the world's dominant computing platform. While the consumer entertainment market has seen slower growth, businesses are embracing the potential of immersive experiences for marketing, training, design and more. "In the early days of VR, education is paramount. We used events to expose as many people as possible to VR to open our clients' minds to the potential of this technology to go far beyond entertainment"commented MetaVRse President and Co-Founder, Dan Flatt. "We begin by showing people games and experiences, then we show them training, communication and collaboration tools, there is a process to getting people interested in using VR/AR in their business, it has to have real ROI".Instead of the obvious gaming and entertainment markets, MetaVRse has decided to take a different approach, "The ultimate potential of this technology is infinite." said Alan Smithson, CEO and Co-Founder, "Enterprise applications for education, training, remote collaboration, communication, vCommerce, data visualization, sales and marketing are where we have decided to focus our practice. Our mission at MetaVRse is to use virtual and augmented reality to improve the human experience and we feel we can do this best by working with large companies to bring custom solutions on scale."Torontonians will be able to experience MetaVRse's Virtual Reality Photo Booth this weekend at the Taste of the Danforth festival. The start-up is partnering with the Greektown BIA (organizers of Canada's largest street festival) to produce a unique celebration of Canadian Heroes. Guests will have the opportunity to enter MetaVRse's VR Photo Booth and snap a 360 selfie with figures like Justin Trudeau, Terry Fox and astronaut Chris Hadfield. The 360 image can then be viewed in Virtual Reality or shared to Facebook.About MetaVRseMetaVRse is North America's Leading Virtual & Augmented Reality Consultancy. We advise Fortune 500 companies on how to use VR/AR for Education & Training, Remote Collaboration & Communication, vCommerce, and others across multiple industries; Retail, Travel/Tourism, Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining, etc.), Media/Communications, Healthcare and Education. MetaVRse also invented the VR Photo Booth™ a marketing activation for Conferences, Meetings, Festivals and Events. MetaVRse was recently nominated for Global VR Startup of the Year.