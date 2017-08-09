 
News By Tag
* Samsung
* Used Phones
* Unlocked Phones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austell
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Refurbished Verizon Wireless Samsung Galaxy S5 Cell Phone With Warranty

This Month Only The Phone Rush will be practically giving away Samsung Galaxy S5 Unlocked Cell Phones for Verizon Wireless at the lowest price yet.
 
AUSTELL, Ga. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- This Year Only, Phone Rush will be almost giving away Samsung Galaxy S5 Smartphones for Verizon Wireless at the lowest price ever.

Phone Rush is the leader in proving customers with Used Samsung Galaxy smartphones with prices that are affordable and low.

No other dealar has been able to match the quality of a Phone Rush product or price since the companies inception in 2007.

All used smartphones sold by Phone Rush are in Like New condition, and include the following: 90 Day Warranty, guaranted functionality, a return policy, and free accessories included in every package.

Phone Rush

5220 Austell Rd STe A

Austell, GA

30106.

If you have any questions feel free to contact us by phone at 1.800.377.0738 or 770.693.4461

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is one of samsungs best smartphones, this one high end smartphone is now affordable and is very relevant as well. The Samsung Galaxy S5 Sports a 13 MegaPixel Camera on the back with a 5 MegaPixel Camera on the front. To keep up with the pace, it is equipped with a quadcore snap dragon processor and 16GB of internal space. A direct link to the item page can be found at: https://www.thephonerush.com/products/verizon-wireless-sa...

This is a limited time offer while supplies last. Get yours today at Phone Rush at http://www.thephonerush.com or if you live in the state of Georgia, feel free to stop by our local store:

Media Contact
Clifford Scott
8003770738
info@thephonerush.com
End
Source:Phone Rush
Email:***@thephonerush.com Email Verified
Tags:Samsung, Used Phones, Unlocked Phones
Industry:Electronics
Location:Austell - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017
The Phone Rush News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share