News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Refurbished Verizon Wireless Samsung Galaxy S5 Cell Phone With Warranty
This Month Only The Phone Rush will be practically giving away Samsung Galaxy S5 Unlocked Cell Phones for Verizon Wireless at the lowest price yet.
Phone Rush is the leader in proving customers with Used Samsung Galaxy smartphones with prices that are affordable and low.
No other dealar has been able to match the quality of a Phone Rush product or price since the companies inception in 2007.
All used smartphones sold by Phone Rush are in Like New condition, and include the following: 90 Day Warranty, guaranted functionality, a return policy, and free accessories included in every package.
Phone Rush
5220 Austell Rd STe A
Austell, GA
30106.
If you have any questions feel free to contact us by phone at 1.800.377.0738 or 770.693.4461
The Samsung Galaxy S5 is one of samsungs best smartphones, this one high end smartphone is now affordable and is very relevant as well. The Samsung Galaxy S5 Sports a 13 MegaPixel Camera on the back with a 5 MegaPixel Camera on the front. To keep up with the pace, it is equipped with a quadcore snap dragon processor and 16GB of internal space. A direct link to the item page can be found at: https://www.thephonerush.com/
This is a limited time offer while supplies last. Get yours today at Phone Rush at http://www.thephonerush.com or if you live in the state of Georgia, feel free to stop by our local store:
Media Contact
Clifford Scott
8003770738
info@thephonerush.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017