Announcing the Limited Run Games Collection at Digital Game Museum
Digital Game Museum to Preserve Limited Run Games releases as part of permanent collection.
Limited Run Games specializes in publishing physical versions of digital-only independent game releases. While these games are widely available digitally, the physical editions often contain custom or unique artwork, manuals, and treatments which are highly collectable. Due to the low production numbers of these releases they often sell out quickly and are hard for the average gamer to find after initial sales are completed. By archiving and digitizing the assets associated with these unique games, the Digital Game Museum is able to preserve copies of these titles as well as provide access to the unique contents of each release to the public.
"As the game industry moves to digital distribution, it has become more important for us to preserve physical artifacts whenever possible," said Digital Game Museum Director Dave Beaudoin. "As gamers and archivists we're dedicated to preserving and sharing the unique experience provided by Limited Run Games for the worldwide gaming community."
The inaugural collection of titles includes artifacts from the first 51 Limited Run Games releases as well as some unique Limited Run Games memorabilia. Games include PC, PS4, and PS Vita titles and custom promotional cards, as well as the distinct Limited Run Games sticker which shipped with each title.
"The care taken in developing the physical release for these titles is amazing," said Dave Beaudoin. "For games like Xeodrifter, the included manual is a great throwback to the game manuals of the 8 and 16-bit era. The artwork and writing is something you won't find anywhere else in the modern publishing industry. It really sets Limited Run Games releases apart."
Digital Access to the Limited Run Games Collection is available on the Digital Games Museum Website at: https://www.digitalgamemuseum.org/
More information on Limited Run Games is available via their site: https://limitedrungames.com/
About the Digital Game Museum
The Digital Game Museum is California's premier professionally managed museum dedicated to the preservation of digital game history and artifacts. The collection represents games and memorabilia spanning from the early days of the arcades to the modern home consoles and PC titles. The Digital Game Museum preserves both artifacts that were publically available as well as internal corporate memorabilia and assets which contextualize the creation of memorable game experiences. Learn more at digitalgamemuseum.org. (http://digitalgamemuseum.org)
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Dave Beaudoin at (517)230-7297 or by email at dave@digitalgamemuseum.org.
