How Can You Make the Most Out of Your Digital Marketing Plan in 2018?
Remember, Businesses Cannot Manage That Which They Cannot Measure
· - Why it's critical to understand what your consumer is doing
-Why you must understand how your consumer is finding you and completing transactions
"At the heart of digital marketing, we still have a fundamental concern," said Walter Paliska, VP of Marketing for Milestone, "marketers struggle every day with understanding what's working and what needs to be adjusted. Providing insights into solving that problem is the focus of this whitepaper,"
Forrester Research has estimated that by 2021, businesses will spend nearly $120 Billion on digital marketing; including website, search, display advertising, online video, email marketing and more. In order to optimize spend and stay ahead of the competition, measuring the effectiveness of digital marketing efforts has become a critical component of the modern marketer's arsenal of tools.
Modern consumer behaviors create specific challenges for marketers. The huge rise in usage of mobile devices means speed continues to be top of mind, with more than 70% of users abandoning a site that takes longer than 3 seconds to load. Ensuring that consumers can find you – across all devices and all channels – is also a big issue for marketers, as is the need for conversion. Today's consumer no longer follows a clean, predictable, orderly purchase process. The customer journey is not a funnel or a road, but a jumble of interactions that span multiple devices, multiple touch points and require utmost transparency. The average consumer today owns 3.8 connected devices, and will typically consume 5 pieces of content before concluding a transaction – often accessing the same content on different devices at the same time. Consumer interactions usually begin with organic search as users leverage media across multiple devices to learn about products and services
To have a truly successful marketing strategy, marketers must measure interactions like these across the entire customer journey and leverage the power of data-driven decisions to optimize marketing spend and maximize return on investment. Analysis of benchmarks and key performance indicators is a crucial step that coupled with techniques like conversion rate optimization and design can create the type of unified digital presence businesses need to succeed. Read the whitepaper to find out how to get it right.
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 400 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.
