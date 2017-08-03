 
Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Parrot Talk" Written By David B. Seaburn In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Parrot Talk" written by author David B. Seaburn and narrated by Sean Lenhart in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Parrot Talk" written by author David B. Seaburn and narrated by Sean Lenhart in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

Lucas and Grinder are more than a little surprised and confused to hear that their mother, Millie, who they haven't heard from in over thirty years, has died. Now her best friend wants them to come to Pittsburgh to take care of their mother's effects, chief among them being Paul.

A road trip ensues with memorable stops at a Racino, a Pittsburgh landmark greasy spoon, and finally a ride on an incline trolley to meet their mother's friend, Janice. They are taken aback when she introduces them to Paul, an African grey parrot in the depths of grief, who has things to say that will change their lives. And so a transformative adventure begins.

Download your copy of "Parrot Talk" written by David B. Seaburn and narrated by Sean Lenhart on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Parrot-Talk-Audiobook/B074MHDV3D/ref=a_search_c4_1_2_srTtl?qid=1502321880&sr=1-2

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
