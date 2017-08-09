News By Tag
* Acting
* Singing
* Dance
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The New York Performing Arts Academy Announces Auditions for its Fall Scholarship Programs
Auditions are open for prospective students for our acting, musical theater, dance and young performers programs. The organization anticipates 100+ student applicants and expects to accept approximately 40.
Audition dates for the Fall Scholarship Performing Arts Programs is: August 12, 2017 at 1pm PROMPT
Audition location is: NYPAA @ Pearl Studios, 500 8th Ave, 4th Fl, Room 407
The New York Performing Arts Academy provides training in acting, singing/musical theater and dance in one of the world's greatest cities for the arts. All students who study at NYPAA are admitted based on the talent demonstrated at their audition. Our students come from cities across the country and around the world, creating a diverse and immensely talented student body. The New York Performing Arts Academy is a non-profit organization registered in New York.
For more information or to apply, visit http://nyperformingartsacademy.org/
Contact
John Stepanian
***@nyperformingartsacademy.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017