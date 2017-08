The New York Performing Arts Academy Announces Auditions for its Fall Scholarship Programs

Contact

-- New York, NY - New York Performing Arts Academy (NYPAA), announces auditions for its Fall Scholarship Performing Arts Programs. Auditions will be held in New York on August 12th, 2017 at 1pm.Auditions are open for prospective students for our acting, musical theater, dance and young performers programs. The organization anticipates 100+ student applicants and expects to accept approximately 40.Audition dates for the Fall Scholarship Performing Arts Programs is: August 12, 2017 at 1pm PROMPTAudition location is: NYPAA @ Pearl Studios, 500 8th Ave, 4th Fl, Room 407The New York Performing Arts Academy provides training in acting, singing/musical theater and dance in one of the world's greatest cities for the arts. All students who study at NYPAA are admitted based on the talent demonstrated at their audition. Our students come from cities across the country and around the world, creating a diverse and immensely talented student body. The New York Performing Arts Academy is a non-profit organization registered in New York.For more information or to apply, visit http://nyperformingartsacademy.org/ audition-for- nypaa