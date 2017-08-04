 

August 2017
Renovation Loans - Fulfills a Multitude of Real Estate Needs

New website launch: www.SD203K.com, Renovation loans offer flexibility, value at the same low rate as your home loan.
 
Flexible
Flexible
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspection Perfection announces launch of a new website to promote renovations loans from HUD and Fannie Mae.  Clients are attracted by low-interest rates, flexibility and value these loans offer.  Home buyers, owners and realtors struggle to understand the benefits, process and solutions for renovation loans.   SD203K.com is design to help clients through the fundamentals, the process and how these loans meets real estate needs.  SD203K.com offers valuable insight & tips.  Clients are encouraged to develop an experienced team of: lender, consultant and most importantly, a contractor.

Will Johnson, a HUD 203K consultant has been supporting these loans as a field HUD 203K consultant since 2008.  Will has identified trends and tips over the years of how and where renovation loans work successfully.

SD203K.com targets clients and realtors.  Savvy realtors realize these loans can be a solution particularly when inventory is scarce.  Realtors now have a solution for worn, outdated flooring, kitchens & bathrooms.  You can also add a master suite or income properties.

We regularly train  realtors.  You can watch a recorded webinar.  Webinar  Will encourages a live free interactive webinar for the best impact.  In addition, we offer free marketing tools for realtors to jump start these solutions to current, past and future clients.



"Renovation loans are an enabler.  Real estate professionals are encouraged to learn how these loans overcomes obstacles to create that dream home for their clients to enjoy for years come," said Will Johnson.

For more information,  please visit our website at SD203K.com. Also visit our short feature video:  Why Reno Loans?



