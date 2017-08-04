Country(s)
Industry News
Renovation Loans - Fulfills a Multitude of Real Estate Needs
New website launch: www.SD203K.com, Renovation loans offer flexibility, value at the same low rate as your home loan.
Will Johnson, a HUD 203K consultant has been supporting these loans as a field HUD 203K consultant since 2008. Will has identified trends and tips over the years of how and where renovation loans work successfully.
SD203K.com targets clients and realtors. Savvy realtors realize these loans can be a solution particularly when inventory is scarce. Realtors now have a solution for worn, outdated flooring, kitchens & bathrooms. You can also add a master suite or income properties.
We regularly train realtors. You can watch a recorded webinar. Webinar Will encourages a live free interactive webinar for the best impact. In addition, we offer free marketing tools for realtors to jump start these solutions to current, past and future clients.
"Renovation loans are an enabler. Real estate professionals are encouraged to learn how these loans overcomes obstacles to create that dream home for their clients to enjoy for years come," said Will Johnson.
For more information, please visit our website at SD203K.com. Also visit our short feature video: Why Reno Loans?
Media Contact
Will Johnson - 203K HUD Consultant (S620)
will@sdinspection.com
8885524677
***@sdinspection.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse