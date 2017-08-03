News By Tag
La Maison at Diamond Creek offers The Marsanne Plan
"This community falls in a beautiful area of the city near open space and lush, green parks," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing. "The Marsanne plan at La Maison makes for a great family home and is ready for move-in this fall."
The Marsanne plan offers homeshoppers 1,937 square feet of well-planned living space. The downstairs area provides a large great room that effortlessly connects into the dining room and kitchen in an open layout that's perfect for entertaining. Upstairs resides all three bedrooms and a loft which makes for an additional living area. The master suite provides balcony access along with a spacious master bathroom and walk-in closet. The upstairs second bathroom also features dual vanities, which is perfect for busy mornings.
Set in a great location, La Maison offers one of the last opportunities to build a beautiful new home in highly sought-after area of Diamond Creek. It's also conveniently located off Blue Oaks and Highway 65 and set within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers. Plus, this community is within the top-rated Roseville School District.
The Marsanne plan comes with a high level of standard features and upgrades in the home at no additional cost through Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. These include items such as granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, programmable thermostats and more.
For more information or to tour this community, make an appointment by visiting https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
