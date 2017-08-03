News By Tag
GinJaPay introduces Micro Invoicing through WhatsApp
Send a GinJaPay micro invoice to any of your WhatsApp contacts and get paid.
All GinJaPay users need to do is login to GinJaPay using Facebook social login, and create an invoice with two form fields and send through WhatsApp.
It should be noted that the invoice recipient does not have to be a GinJaPay member, recipients can pay any invoice with a credit card.
The company, however, has made it clear that its "GinJaPay through WhatsApp" feature is not affiliated to WhatsApp, which means it is only using the messaging service as a medium to let its users invoice with each other.
GinJaPay lets you create and send micro invoices in seconds using a few form fields . Get your money faster when your customers pay you directly from the invoice with a simple click of the Pay Now button.
Start accepting credit cards. You can get paid for any product or service with GinJaPay, send invoices on the go and take payments from mobile devices.
GinJaPay is available on Google Play: https://play.google.com/
