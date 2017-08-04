Country(s)
Yerra Solutions Wins Gold And Silver Stevie® Awards In 2017 International Business Awards
Winners to Be Celebrated at Gala Event on 21 October in Barcelona, Spain
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received more than 3,900 entries from more than 60 nations and territories.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
Yerra's revenue growth, global office expansion and the development of an innovative solution for intellectual property are a few prime examples of the company's accomplishments leading to this award. Examples of statements from the judges for Company of the Year include:
"For a company who is only 4 years old, Yerra Solutions has very impressive growth. Keep up the great work!"
"The IP Magic Triangle Model is impressive as is the growth and revenue in such a short space of time."
Rajitha Boer's leadership and focus on strategic development and corporate social responsibility were important factors in her winning Silver in the Woman of the Year category. Her leadership has resulted in the company's financial growth and operational success. "Rajitha's outstanding progress has been demonstrated in development of innovative service offerings through Yerra Solutions. She birthed a vision of creativity in solution provisioning for risk management, eDiscovery and Intellectual Property, and the results are like 'boom'. Yet still, while growing the business organically, she embarked on a successful acquisition of Lex Connect, so as to gain from the opportunities of inorganic growth. One word for these acts is 'Fantastic',"
"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries,"
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
