 
News By Tag
* Video Marketing
* Student Recruitment
* Teen Publication
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Major Boost to Higher Education as Leading Forces Announce Strategic Partnership

National teen magazine content publisher Teen Ink and video marketing specialist for higher education StudentBridge form alliance to drive student recruitment goals.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Video Marketing
* Student Recruitment
* Teen Publication

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ATLANTA - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Higher education enrollment and marketing teams are set to benefit from a major boost to student recruitment strategies following the announcement that two leading industry forces are to become exclusive partners. Together, Teen Ink and StudentBridge will offer a powerful means for higher education recruiters to distribute their video recruitment content to a high value audience of prospective students, helping to achieve enrollment goals.

Since 1989, Teen Ink, a national teen magazine and website, has served as a platform for teens age 13-19 to express their creativity through literature and art attracting over 5000 content submissions a month from teenagers around the world. It will join forces with StudentBridge, the industry's leading provider of video delivery and interactive experiences for higher education, with immediate effect to deliver a unique, high value, traffic channel to the secondary and higher education industry.

Recent studies have demonstrated video's marketing effectiveness and is cited to claim more than 80% of all web traffic by 2019*. The combination of Teen Ink's ability to engage a target audience and StudentBridge's award-winning video content delivery platforms will not only offer higher education recruiters the means to deliver an authentic narrative created and told by the students themselves, but also distribute it in a highly compelling, accessible way.

Teen Ink maintains its roots with magazine production remaining in Boston, but has moved management operations to StudentBridge's offices in Atlanta.

About StudentBridge (http://www.studentbridge.com)
Delivering four million video messages for more than 150 partner schools over the last four years, StudentBridge increases conversion and reaches enrollment goals for secondary and post-secondary schools through award-winning digital interactive experiences, such as video viewbooks and interactive campus maps.

About Teen Ink (http://www.teenink.com)
Teen Ink is "Content By Teens, For Teens". And teens love it. As the leading teen literacy magazine with a readership of over 60,000 readers every month and over 11.5 million unique web visitors yearly, Teen Ink stands out as a trendsetter in student engagement.

Contact
Alayna Carlson
***@studentbridge.com
End
Source:Teen Ink & StudentBridge
Email:***@studentbridge.com Email Verified
Tags:Video Marketing, Student Recruitment, Teen Publication
Industry:Education
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share