Major Boost to Higher Education as Leading Forces Announce Strategic Partnership
National teen magazine content publisher Teen Ink and video marketing specialist for higher education StudentBridge form alliance to drive student recruitment goals.
Since 1989, Teen Ink, a national teen magazine and website, has served as a platform for teens age 13-19 to express their creativity through literature and art attracting over 5000 content submissions a month from teenagers around the world. It will join forces with StudentBridge, the industry's leading provider of video delivery and interactive experiences for higher education, with immediate effect to deliver a unique, high value, traffic channel to the secondary and higher education industry.
Recent studies have demonstrated video's marketing effectiveness and is cited to claim more than 80% of all web traffic by 2019*. The combination of Teen Ink's ability to engage a target audience and StudentBridge's award-winning video content delivery platforms will not only offer higher education recruiters the means to deliver an authentic narrative created and told by the students themselves, but also distribute it in a highly compelling, accessible way.
Teen Ink maintains its roots with magazine production remaining in Boston, but has moved management operations to StudentBridge's offices in Atlanta.
About StudentBridge (http://www.studentbridge.com)
Delivering four million video messages for more than 150 partner schools over the last four years, StudentBridge increases conversion and reaches enrollment goals for secondary and post-secondary schools through award-winning digital interactive experiences, such as video viewbooks and interactive campus maps.
About Teen Ink (http://www.teenink.com)
Teen Ink is "Content By Teens, For Teens". And teens love it. As the leading teen literacy magazine with a readership of over 60,000 readers every month and over 11.5 million unique web visitors yearly, Teen Ink stands out as a trendsetter in student engagement.
