On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placements With Raindayz

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement of "Paris" and "New Age Symphonia" toOn Top Of a Cloud to; and "Through a Rainbow" to; compilation CD's from various artists byon"a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placements by Rosenklang:"Parlez-vous Francais? Suggested by a girl of the same name, I wrote "Paris" in 1975 and I remember my infatuation with her and with the composition as it came out on a baby grand somewhere in Southern California; and while I had an analog recording made a few years later, it wasn't until late in the 80's that I finally recorded the individual tracks in a digital format. But upon the completion of the basic tracks, no further work had been done until Michael French and I began to lay out its production in Studio B early in June, 2001."Faegre was anxious to provide more detail on the production:"After laying out the basic instruments, we moved to Studio A and proceeded to create new tracks including many guitar parts, both electric and acoustic which had never been recorded. I had always envisioned a French ambience to the production to include French language dialogue as a way of creating that certain, yet elusive,of France."Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Returning tofrom Rosenklang, Faegre recalls how "New Age Symphonia" came together:"On a splendid Spring Saturday in 1994, drummer and good friend Dan Titus and I produced and recorded this rather infectious track developed around a patch on the Roland D-50 calledI remember the day very well because on my way to his studio a new release [The Division Bell] by Pink Floyd was playing on the radio and the year's new perennial grass was on display as the Vernal sun glistened upon, and the wind attempted to blow over, its natural blade green carpet. Dan added drums and timpani and the entire track came together in a few hours. But it was not until October of 2002 that I began a serious production that I thought could be accomplished in about six weeks. Lamentably, it was not completed [due to other working tracks and studio upgrades] until June 14, 2003. Not unlike a photograph,captures an episode of my musical history."Faegre provided more detail of the production::"Although originally a keyboard composition, typically the guitar becomes as important; and in this instance the projects full production came to be more symphonic than originally considered. It draws upon orchestral instruments including French Horn, Harp and Timpani that are incorporated within a 'New Age' production genre. Compositionally erudite and uplifting,is an anthem of anticipation for our age."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."compilation placements include "On Top Of a Cloud." Faegre describes the composition and production:"Written on an old upright at Big Bear Lake, California early in 1987, the character of most pianos often contributes enormously to the composition and this was no exception. Although damaged by water shortly thereafter and the property of a dear friend, I hope one day to have it in my studio. My signature thematic statement; on lovely cumulus and preferably without shoes, it is without effort that this ethereally tranquil, atmospheric composition will summon the listener to imagine themselvesRosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.Returning toFaegre describes "Through a Rainbow":"Previously licensed by the, Florence, Italy, a"Through a Rainbow" engages the listener to imagine its beauty as though one was witnessing its splendor for its naturally brief, yet spectacular duration. Aurally as delightful as a rainbow arrests our vision, so too does the production of this composition. Choir, cello, viola, violin and French horn sections adorn this evocatively impressionistic arrangement, which also includes a 'thunderstorm,' drums, fretless bass and harp.", an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:"Paris," "New Age Symphonia," "On Top Of a Cloud" and "Through a Rainbow" are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/