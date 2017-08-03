News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cushman & Wakefield Announces Sale of Cherry Hill, N.J., Industrial Asset
Fully Leased Building Trades to GTJ REIT INC for $7.6 Million
Following a long-term lease and local relocation of its primary distribution facility in 2016, the property's sole occupant, Avalon Flooring, invested in various improvements to the building including motion-sensor LED lighting, a racking system including heavy-load racks, a new HVAC system, an upgraded building facade and an office build-out.
The property's tenancy, recent improvements and location drew significant investor interest, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Kyle Schmidt, who headed the sale assignment with Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel and Brian Whitmer, Ryan Larkin and Andrew Schwartz – all members of the firm's East Rutherford, N.J.-based Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group. The team worked with Philadelphia-
"Avalon Flooring is a strong regional tenant that has been in business since 1963," Schmidt said. "The company's long-term lease and infrastructure investment at 1938 Olney Ave. speaks to its commitment to the building. Additionally, the property occupies a prime location with great highway access, and proximity to a vast labor pool and dense population center." The building sits less than two miles from a four-way interchange of I-295, minutes from Exit 4 of the NJ Turnpike.
The marketing team received strong first- and second-round bidding from a range of private and public investors seeking opportunities in the red-hot Southern New Jersey industrial market. Cushman & Wakefield reports that the regional occupancy rate continues to hover at approximately 96 percent, with Camden County boasting a low, 2 percent vacancy rate.
Cushman & Wakefield's Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group specializes exclusively in investment sales of industrial, retail, office, multifamily and land properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $25 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @ (http://www.twitter.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse