MILabs continues its record-setting pace of preclinical imaging sales into the vacation period
With three more orders booked in the third week of July, demand for MILabs' preclinical molecular imaging products is high.
"These solid results demonstrate the appeal of our products and our ability to deliver innovative, out-of-the-box functional molecular imaging solutions," said MILabs CEO Prof. Frederik Beekman. "We are continuing to invest significantly in new models and innovation, as shown by the new generation 5-series VECTor models with Concurrent PET/SPECT, the introduction of an highly successful Adaptive CT and the first all-in-one Optical/CT system, thus reinforcing our commitment to new technologies and providing new and compelling customer experiences.'
MILabs's new generation-5 VECTor OI/CT features exclusive hexamodal imaging capabilities, including PET, SPECT, fluorescence, bioluminescence, Cherenkov and X-ray CT imaging.
About MILabs
MILabs B.V. (Utrecht, the Netherlands)
Media Contact
MILabs B.V.
+31 88 756 5343
***@milabs.com
