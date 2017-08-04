 
News By Tag
* Spect
* Pet
* Molecular Imaging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Utrecht
  Utrecht
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

MILabs continues its record-setting pace of preclinical imaging sales into the vacation period

With three more orders booked in the third week of July, demand for MILabs' preclinical molecular imaging products is high.
 
 
Vector-Optical SPECT
Vector-Optical SPECT
UTRECHT, Netherlands - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- With three more orders booked in the third week of July, demand for MILabs' preclinical molecular imaging products into the second half of the year is continuing at record-setting first-half 2017 levels, leading the company to forecast that sales for its own manufactured products will continue to increase by 50% year-over-year.

"These solid results demonstrate the appeal of our products and our ability to deliver innovative, out-of-the-box functional molecular imaging solutions," said MILabs CEO Prof. Frederik Beekman. "We are continuing to invest significantly in new models and innovation, as shown by the new generation 5-series VECTor models with Concurrent PET/SPECT, the introduction of an highly successful Adaptive CT and the first all-in-one Optical/CT system, thus reinforcing our commitment to new technologies and providing new and compelling customer experiences.'

MILabs's new generation-5 VECTor OI/CT features exclusive hexamodal imaging capabilities, including PET, SPECT, fluorescence, bioluminescence, Cherenkov and X-ray CT imaging.

About MILabs

   MILabs B.V. (Utrecht, the Netherlands) provides high-end molecular imaging solutions for biomedical and pharmaceutical research. Today these systems contribute worldwide to the development of new diagnostic solutions and therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiac and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.milabs.com or contact us at info@milabs.com

Media Contact
MILabs B.V.
+31 88 756 5343
***@milabs.com
End
Source:
Email:***@milabs.com
Posted By:***@milabs.com Email Verified
Tags:Spect, Pet, Molecular Imaging
Industry:Science
Location:Utrecht - Utrecht - Netherlands
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share