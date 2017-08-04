News By Tag
Introducing Ignite Your Superpower - A STEM day for middle school girls on August 17, 2017
With an expected attendance of more than 600 female middle school students, IYS will be a day full of fun-filled activities and events featuring more than 60 different companies and exhibitors specializing in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
VIP's Sarah Fisher and Pippa Mann will kick off the event by speaking with the students joining us from the following schools:
• Indianapolis Public Schools - Harshman Middle School - 7th & 8th grades
• Warren Township Schools - Stonybrook Intermediate Academy - 6th grade
• Warren Township Schools - Raymond Park Intermediate Academy - 6th grade
• Warren Township Schools - Creston Intermediate Academy - 6th grade
During the Ignite Your Superpower event, students will be chaperoned by a volunteer "Superhero" who will lead them through the STEM exhibits. Students will have the opportunity to explore interactive presentations, watch live demos and work with some of the coolest tools in the industry.
"We hope the Ignite Your Superpower STEM Day will inspire these young girls to discover more about the wonders of STEM, and help spark a lasting interest that motivates them to pursue their passions," said Karen Maginn, Director and Chair of Indy Women in Tech. "We hope IYS will serve as a model for future STEM days that can reach young girls throughout the state of Indiana."
"This event serves as an excellent opportunity for girls in Indianapolis to explore all of the opportunities available to them in STEM fields," Norman Burns, President and CEO of Conner Prairie, said. "We're proud to partner with Indy Women in Tech and Women & Hi-Tech to support this event and our annual Passport to Hi-Tech at Conner Prairie."
"We all have unique gifts; we just need to set them free," said Tiffany J. White, Past President of Women & Hi Tech. "IYS will help the girls, many of which come from low-income families, find their gifts, expand their horizons, and develop greater self-confidence."
Sponsors for the inaugural IYS include: Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Rolls-Royce, University of Indianapolis, Docker and Eli Lilly. The full list of sponsors can be found online at https://womenandhitech.wildapricot.org/
About Indy Women in Tech
Indy Women in Tech is a public charity whose mission is to inspire women and girls of all ages to pursue STEM related employment in Indiana by exposing them to experiences and career opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics as well as provide the necessary financial support, mentoring, training and education. For more information about Indy Women in Tech, please visit www.indywit.com.
About Conner Prairie
Spanning nearly 1,000 wooded acres in central Indiana, Conner Prairie welcomes nearly 400,000 visitors of all ages annually. As Indiana's first Smithsonian Institute affiliate, Conner Prairie offers various outdoor, historically themed destinations and indoor experiential learning spaces that combine history and art with science, technology, engineering and math to offer an authentic look into history that shapes society today. For more information, please visit www.connerprairie.org.
About Women & Hi Tech
Women & Hi Tech is a non-profit professional organization dedicated to supporting women in STEM industries. Through networking, professional development, and opportunities to both mentor and learn, our members take steps daily to help each other claim seats at the table in science, technology, engineering, and math industries. For more information, please visit www.womenandhitech.org.
Media Contact
Women & Hi Tech
iys@womenandhitech.org
